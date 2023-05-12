The initial action of the 2023 Big 12 Softball Championship went the way of the upset.

No. 5 seed Iowa State delivered the first cut, dropping No. 4 Baylor in the tournament’s opening game Thursday. No. 6 Kansas followed with an 8-7 win over No. 3 Oklahoma State in a game that began Thursday and ended Friday afternoon.

Even second-seeded Texas faced an early scare, requiring extra innings to dispatch No. 7 Texas Tech.

But when top-seeded Oklahoma stepped onto the field at Hall of Stadium a little after 1 p.m. Friday afternoon, the Sooners left no room for questions.

In a 9-0, five-inning victory over the Cyclones, OU delivered not just a win to secure the Sooners’ place in Saturday’s Big 12 Championship title game, but also a forceful opening statement to the program’s 2023 postseason campaign.

“Felt we came ready to play right from the start,” said Patty Gasso. “Energy was good. I love the way we scored early and often and fast. It just happened so fast.”

“I just felt a postseason energy that I'm really excited about,” OU’s 29th-year coach explained moments later.

The Sooners’ 42nd straight win relied on the bats of Grace Lyons and Alyssa Brito and a combined one-hitter between pitchers Alex Storako, Kierston Deal and Jordy Bahl, propelling OU (50-1) back to the Big 12 Championship title game for the fifth time since the league returned to the tournament in 2017. The Sooners will now meet the winner of Friday’s second semifinal between Texas and Kansas at 2 p.m. on ESPNU with the Sooners vying for the program’s eight conference tournament title Saturday.

While Storako (3.0 IP, 0 hits, 0 runs, 2 BB, 3K), Deal and Bahl pitched in on OU’s 30th shutout of the season, the Sooner bats jumped on Iowa State right-hander Saya Swain early to jumpstart run rule victory No. 24 in 2023.

The Sooners scratched three first-inning runs on Lyons’ RBI single and a Brito double that brought Cydney Sanders and Lyons home before Haley Lee was tossed out at the plate.

Tiare Jennings’ team-leading 53rd RBI plated Rylie Boone in the second frame and Lyons’ 7th home run of the season later in the inning extended the advantage to 7-0. The lead grew again in the third inning when Big 12 player of the year Jayda Coleman launched a two-run blast for her 14th home run of the year, giving the Sooners’ a 9-0 cushion.

Lyons finished the day with two hits and four RBI. Coleman, Jennings and Lee collected a pair of hits each.

Behind another offensive onslaught, Friday’s semifinal victory marked just the latest in a series of Sooner smackdowns in 2023. Did other results around the tournament bracket seep into OU’s approach to Friday’s semifinal?

“100% not,” Gasso said. “We’re not really paying attention to what anybody else is really doing.”

Instead, an OU team that began the conference tournament with the nation’s longest win streak, a hold at or near the top of every statistical category in the country and a clear path to a third consecutive national title spent the week before Friday’s barrage focused on converting regular season dominance into postseason energy.

Part of that challenge? Finals week.

Final exams in Norman were an added element to the Sooners’ preparation for the weekend at Hall of Fame Stadium. OU responded with shorter, more intentional practice sessions in the lead-up to Friday’s contest with Iowa State (25-30).

Evidenced in the Sooners’ latest comfortable win in Oklahoma City, test schedules posed only a minor obstacle.

“I've had teams in the past — we've had finals and it was an absolute waste of time trying to have practice,” Gasso said. “So I guess we’re also very intelligent because they’re not studying all night long. They’ve got it going on in every way, shape and form. We’ve had good practices these last couple of days.”

Returning to Hall of Fame Stadium in mid-May, OU has also now reached the phase of the season that has traditionally been the Sooners launching pad through the course of the program’s recent run of dominance that began with its second national title in 2013.

“I think we’re just hungry,” Brito said. “Like this is the most fun that we can have all season so I’m excited for the new ones to be able to experience that too. But a lot of hunger in the locker room for sure.”

Having sustained a single loss from mid-February to the first weekend of May, Gasso came to the Hall of Fame Complex Friday looking for a certain mentality from her team in the initial stretch of a postseason run that could extend into early June.

In a cool and calm 9-0 win, Gasso would have turned back for Norman pleased with what she saw Friday.

Big 12 Tournament

ASA Hall of Fame Stadium, OKC

Thursday

(5) Iowa State 8, (4) Baylor 1

(2) Texas 7, Texas Tech 6 (8 innings)

Friday

(1) Oklahoma 9, (5) Iowa State 0

(2) Texas vs. (6) Kansas, 4 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday Championship

(1) Oklahoma vs. (2) Texas/(6) Kansas winner, 2 p.m., ESPN2