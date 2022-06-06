 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Top-seeded OU falls to UCLA in WCWS semifinal; winner of today's rematch advances to finals to face OSU or Texas

  Updated
WCWS UCLA Oklahoma Softball

UCLA's Holly Azevedo (4) and catcher Sara Rusconi Vicinanza (right) celebrate after defeating Oklahoma during a Women's College World Series semifinal game on Monday afternoon.

 Alonzo Adams, AP

OKLAHOMA CITY — Maya Brady hit two home runs, and No. 5 seed UCLA defeated No. 1 Oklahoma 7-3 in a Women’s College World Series semifinal. Because Oklahoma was previously unbeaten in the double-elimination format and UCLA had a loss, the Bruins need to beat the Sooners twice to qualify for the best-of-three championship series.

The teams are playing now to decide which team will advance.

Megan Faraimo got the win and Holly Azevedo threw three innings of hitless relief for the save. Nicole May took the loss for the defending national champion Sooners. She allowed five runs in 2⅓ innings.

The winner of the rematch advances to the best-of-three finals to face either Oklahoma State or Texas, who play tonight in the other semifinal at 6 on ESPN. An OSU win, puts the Cowgirls in the finals. If Texas wins, the two play in an elimination game at 9:30 tonight.

The finals begin at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday with Game 2 at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Game 3 (if necessary) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

