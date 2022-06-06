Top-seeded OU dominates UCLA in rematch, 15-0, to advance to WCWS finals; Sooners will face OSU or Texas

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma — anchored by Jocelyn Alo’s two-homer, seven-RBI performance — captured a dominating 15-0, five-inning win over UCLA in Monday afternoon’s winner-take-all contest to advance to the Women’s College World Series championship series.

The 15 runs is an OU record in a WCWS game. Alo’s seven RBIs in a single game ties a WCWS record.

The Sooners (57-3), bruised by a 7-3 loss to the Bruins earlier in the day, wasted little time taking command in the elimination game.

Tiare Jennings hit a three-run home run in the first inning and Alo repeated the feat in the next frame to give the Sooners a 6-0 lead.

After Jayda Coleman scored on an error in the fourth inning, OU unleashed an eight-run inning in the fourth.

Grace Green had an RBI single, Rylie Boone plated two runs with a base hit, Coleman drew a bases-loaded walk and Alo hit a grand slam to complete the scoring barrage.

OU starter Hope Trautwein (21-1) controlled the Bruins’ bats. She only allowed two hits in the complete-game shutout.

OU advances to the best-of-3 finals to face either Oklahoma State or Texas, who play tonight in the other semifinal at 6 p.m. on ESPN. An OSU victory puts the Cowgirls in the finals. If Texas wins, there will be an elimination game at 9:30.

In the opener, UCLA’s Maya Brady hit two home runs in the matinee win, which forced the do-or-die contest.

Megan Faraimo got the win and Holly Azevedo threw three innings of hitless relief for the save. Nicole May took the loss for the defending national champion Sooners. She allowed five runs in 2⅓ innings.

The finals begin at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Game 2 is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Game 3, if necessary, starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

