Top-ranked Sooners will play in front of 7,000 fans in OKC's Hall of Fame Stadium this weekend

Record: 20-0

Looking ahead: The Sooners will play five games in their second home this weekend — Oklahoma City’s Hall of Fame Stadium. OU will face Sam Houston (4 p.m.) and Indiana (6:30) on Friday, San Diego (1:30 p.m.) and Houston (6:30) on Saturday and Iowa (11:30 a.m.) on Sunday. Saturday’s games have already sold out with about 7,000 fans expected. Oklahoma will play at Kentucky at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Looking back: Jocelyn Alo became college softball’s home run queen by hitting her 96th career homer against Hawaii. The Sooners won all four games in Honolulu, defeating Baylor, Cal and two games against the home team.

Notable: Alo is hitting .532, which ranks second-best nationally. … Hope Trautwein’s 0.22 ERA is tied for third-best in the country. … As a team, the Sooners are hitting .379 (second-best nationally) and have a team ERA of 0.74 (tops in the nation). … Kentucky, OU’s opponent on Tuesday, is hitting a nation’s-best .380. … Tiare Jennings has a team-best 10 home runs. Alo has hit eight homers.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

