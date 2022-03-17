 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
OKLAHOMA SOFTBALL

Top-ranked Sooners will play in front of 7,000 fans in OKC's Hall of Fame Stadium this weekend

  • Updated
  • 0

Record: 20-0

Looking ahead: The Sooners will play five games in their second home this weekend — Oklahoma City’s Hall of Fame Stadium. OU will face Sam Houston (4 p.m.) and Indiana (6:30) on Friday, San Diego (1:30 p.m.) and Houston (6:30) on Saturday and Iowa (11:30 a.m.) on Sunday. Saturday’s games have already sold out with about 7,000 fans expected. Oklahoma will play at Kentucky at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Looking back: Jocelyn Alo became college softball’s home run queen by hitting her 96th career homer against Hawaii. The Sooners won all four games in Honolulu, defeating Baylor, Cal and two games against the home team.

Notable: Alo is hitting .532, which ranks second-best nationally. … Hope Trautwein’s 0.22 ERA is tied for third-best in the country. … As a team, the Sooners are hitting .379 (second-best nationally) and have a team ERA of 0.74 (tops in the nation). … Kentucky, OU’s opponent on Tuesday, is hitting a nation’s-best .380. … Tiare Jennings has a team-best 10 home runs. Alo has hit eight homers.

People are also reading…

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee suffering from 'imposter syndrome'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert