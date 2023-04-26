Inclement weather has officially wiped out Oklahoma’s softball midweek slate.

One day after the No. 1-ranked Sooners saw their Tuesday trip to Wichita State canceled due to inclement weather, OU’s Wednesday night visit to Tulsa and Collins Family Softball Complex was postponed with rain falling across much of the state.

An announcement from TU Wednesday afternoon confirmed plans for a rescheduled meeting between the teams set for 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2 in Tulsa. Tickets for Wednesday's game will be accepted for the make-up date.

Per TU, the matchup with OU is sold out.

The back-to-back midweek cancellations hand the Sooners (42-1, 12-0 Big 12) four full days of rest before this weekend’s visit from Kansas in Norman. The Jayhawks will arrive at Marita Hynes Field at 22-21 on the season (4-8 Big 12) and level with Baylor for fourth place in the conference standings. A weekend sweep would hand OU its 11th-consecutive Big 12 regular season title.

At the close of the final homestand of the 2023 season, the Sooners will honor seniors Grace Lyons, Alex Storako, Haley Lee and Grace after Sunday’s game. OU caps the regular season with a trip to Stillwater for the Bedlam series at Oklahoma State from May 5-7.

The Golden Hurricane (20-23, 6-6 AAC) host No. 21 Wichita State (40-8, 13-2) for a three-game weekend set beginning at 5 p.m. Friday night at Collins Family Softball Complex. TU will follow with a visit to East Carolina on the final weekend of the regular season before the American Athletic Conference Championship begins on May 11 in Tampa, Fla.

Following Friday’s opener, the Golden Hurricane take the field at 1 p.m. Saturday before Sunday’s 11 a.m. series finale.