NORMAN — Late last February, Oklahoma women’s gymnastics paid a visit to perennial SEC powerhouse Florida. No. 2 met No. 3 inside the Gators’ raucous O’Connell Center. And third-ranked Florida came away with a 198.100-197.750 victory.

“I think that loss inspired us going through the rest of the season,” Sooners coach K.J. Kindler said earlier this week of the 2022 team that went on to beat Florida to claim the program’s fifth national championship last April.

OU and Florida met again with the postseason entering the horizon Friday night, this time inside Lloyd Noble Center and ranked No. 1 and 2 in the nation, respectively. And in front of the second-largest crowd in program history the Sooners kept their 2023 freight train running, topping the visiting Gators, 197.950-197.700, to remain unbeaten in the national title rematch.

Super senior Olivia Trautman highlighted OU’s 13th win with a perfect 10.0 on vault. The performance handed Trautman her first vault title of the season and marked her first 10.0 since the 2021 NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional and the fifth of her career. Trautman now sits level with Haley Scaman and Anastasia Webb for the second-most perfect scores in program history.

Olivia Trautman was MONEY on this vault to get the Perfect 10 💰@OU_WGymnastics pic.twitter.com/Xn9KeKrJJ3 — espnW (@espnW) March 4, 2023

Behind Trautman’s prolific effort, OU improved 130-4 at home since Kindler’s 2007 arrival with the Sooners unbeaten in their last 68 competitions inside Lloyd Noble Center dating back to 2014.

“She’s a gamer,” Kindler said of Trautman late Friday night. “End of story. She’s done maybe 20% of the reps that anyone else has done. Maybe 10%. But maybe that’s a good thing. She has had less mileage on the body this year so she’s feeling fresh and good.”

Freshman Faith Torrez claimed a share of the beam title with Florida’s Leanne Wong turning in a career-high 9.950 performance. Sophomore Jordan Bowers shared the beam title with Gator Sloane Blakely and helped power OU to the event title in the category. Vault efforts from Danielle Sievers (9.95), Allie Stern (9.875), Katherine Levasseur (9.90), Audrey Davis (9.85) and Bowers (9.875) followed Trautman’s perfect score as OU took the event title on vault.

The Sooners biggest win of 2023 to date arrived in front of 9,541 fans, the second-highest count for a home meet in program history. Friday’s tally falls short of only the 10,177 who showed up to see OU host UCLA in March 2019.

Per OU, Friday’s crowd set a program record for student attendance.

“They were electric,” said Kindler. “Brick by brick…we’ve been doing this a long time and we’ve been successful for a long time.”

After slaying the second-ranked Gators OU travels to face No. 4 Michigan Monday at 4:30 p.m. in Ann Arbor, Michigan.