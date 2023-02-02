Through the course of a recovery process for the leg injury that kept Olivia Trautman from Oklahoma’s first three meets in 2023, the Sooners’ eight-time All-American tested boundaries.

She leaned on trainers and coaches to let her do more. And Trautman trusted her instincts as she worked to accelerate a return to competition, often exhausting herself beyond the points those same trainers and coaches thought she could reach.

“She pushes the envelope everyday,” Sooners coach K.J. Kindler said of the fifth-year senior this week. “So though she says she trusts us, she’s always pushing us to let her do more. We’re more conservative than she is, to be quite honest. That makes me understand that she feels good.”

It was only fitting then that Trautman’s season debut at No. 9 Denver last weekend came ahead of schedule, too.

“She was going to exhibition,” Kindler explained. “In my mind, I was thinking ‘Wow, it would be great to get her out there without the pressure for the first time.’ But, of course, in true Trautman fashion, we had to slide her right in and she was near flawless. That’s just Olivia.”

The top-ranked Sooners had charted a sizzling start in 2023 without Trautman in the competitive mix. Now OU embarks on the second month of the season with the two-time national champion — one of two OU gymnasts taking advantage of a fifth year alongside teammate Ragan Smith — back in the fold.

When the Sooners left for Denver late last week, Kindler had a vision of Trautman's season debut coming in Friday night’s home meet with Iowa State (6:45 p.m., ESPN+). But after freshman Faith Torrez was a late scratch from the beam lineup ahead of the Jan. 29 meet, Trautman slotted in.

All she did next was match a career-high of 9.950 in her first appearance of the season. Two days later, Trautman joined fellow Sooner Jordan Bowers as a Big 12 Gymnast of the Week for the eighth time in her career.

Trautman’s return in Denver marked her latest step back to full competition fitness.

She expects to be back in the lineup for Friday’s visit from the Cyclones inside Lloyd Noble Center and intends to eventually feature in three events with a return to bars likely first, followed by vault.

“I felt super great after the competition,” Trautman said. “Physically doing really well and mentally. The plan is to do three. Pushing for that right now. Just taking it day by day. Listening to my body the best that I can.”

Neither Trautman nor Kindler elaborated further on the setback that capped her early season availability, only referring to the issue as a “leg injury”.

But injuries, along with dazzling postseason performances and championship rings, have been a common feature of Trautman’s career in Norman. Prior to 2023, each of her previous three campaigns has been impacted by injury. Knee surgery kept her from OU's initial six meets in 2022 before she returned for the Sooners’ postseason push.

From each ailment, Trautman says, she’s learned something new. This time around her recovery process was gradual; slow and requiring plenty of patience.

“When I first started walking and going up the stairs — the littlest things — and it didn’t hurt, I just knew that I could do it,” Trautman said. “I trust myself and did my best in my rehab doing squats and jumping and all the different things. Once that was pain free again, I knew I could do it.

“I finally told myself I’m all in. I’m going to push here — right now. This is all I got. That was just a good feeling to have knowing I could trust my body and not having to worry about it a lot.”

Back from that injury to a surprise inclusion at Denver, Trautman's season debut offered glimpse at what the Sooners still have in the veteran gymnast.

For Trautman in 2023, it's only just the beginning.

"We trust her," Kindler said. "We know when she takes to the equipment, no matter what piece it is, she’s going to give you her all.”