NORMAN — The gymnastics season for Oklahoma’s top-ranked, unbeaten women’s program can be broken down into phases.

January, coach K.J. Kindler says, is all about building confidence; using the first month of the new season to get comfortable competing in front of crowds again. February is for conditioning; upping the practice schedule, dialing in on little details and building stamina ahead of the most crucial time of the year.

Searching for the right term to define the final phase in March and April — when the Sooners host No. 2 Florida and travel to No. 3 Michigan before diving into postseason competition — fifth-year senior Olivia Trautman settled on something of a culmination.

“All of our hard work paying off,” she explained. “April is when we get into a rhythm. Our confidence is fully there.”

That places OU (11-0) currently in the midst of its February ramp-up stage as the Sooners welcome West Virginia to Lloyd Noble Center Friday night (6:45, ESPN+).

Behind OU now are eight wins over programs currently ranked inside the RoadtoNational.com Top 25, including seven of the top 10. And ahead are meetings with the two programs ranked behind them — Florida comes to Norman on March 3 and OU heads to Michigan on March 6 — all before the Sooners formally embark on their national title defense when the NCAA Norman Regional opens on March 29.

“Having such a hard first half of the season really just prepares us for the rest of the season and postseason,” said sophomore Jordan Bowers. “Really just gets us in the right mindset knowing that we can put our best foot forward.”

When the calendar turned from January to February, OU sat 6-0 and the Sooners jumped into the next phase of their season. If the first four weeks of the season were spent regaining competition form, the next four have been used to bolster it.

“February will be a month where we’re trying to get a little bit stronger,” Kindler said earlier this month. “Any muscle that we lost over the break or in that time we’re going to try to build it up again which becomes a little more difficult on the athletes. But it’s also in their best interests.”

That ramp-up arrived primarily this month in the form of a boosted practice schedule. After going two days a week in January, OU upped its workload to four days a week in February, cooling down in the days ahead of competition.

“This month has definitely been a grind in the gym,” Trautman said.

“We’ve had a lot harder days during the week,” Bowers explained. “Those first two days are usually super hard, just grinding it out. It’s a mental and physical game. But really it just gets us ready for postseason because they’re two-day competitions. So we have to be ready back-to-back. This gets us prepared and feeling good for that.”

Trautman, the eight-time All-American back for her fifth season at OU, has come to find this time of year as a confidence booster.

More time in the gym means more practice reps. More practice reps means more routine scores to work off of. And with a wider sample of scores, there’s more opportunities to tweak, tinker and perfect all before the most crucial competitions of the season.

“We just go out there and learn to do the new corrections that we’ve been practicing on in the gym,” Trautman said. “Focus on all the little things we might not have focused on in the beginning of the year.”

After the Sooners meet West Virginia Friday, they’ll head into the next phase of the season. Following the matchups with Michigan and Florida, only a visit from Arizona State separates OU from the Big 12 Championship and the national postseason that waits behind it.

For the Sooners, success in that next phase in March and April starts with the month of grinding OU finishes off next week.

“This part of season is definitely the hardest but it makes the end of it easier,” Bowers said. “That’ll make us get to the end and look like we’re completely fresh and just out there doing our best stuff.”