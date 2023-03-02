NORMAN — No. 1 and No. 2 will clash inside Lloyd Noble Center Friday night when Oklahoma’s top-ranked women’s gymnastics program hosts second-ranked Florida at 8 p.m. on ESPN2 in a rematch between the reigning national champions and the 2022 national runner-ups.

The Sooners (12-0, 3-0 Big 12) edged the Gators by a scoring margin of 0.1125 to claim the program’s fifth national title last April. That national championship battle followed a Feb. 25, 2022, meeting between the schools at Florida in which the Gators topped OU 198.100-197.750. The Sooners are 8-3 in their last 11 meetings with Florida.

Friday night marks the 23rd dual meet competition between the nation’s top-two programs dating back to 1995 with Florida (9-1, 6-1 SEC) involved in six of the 10 such matchups that have occurred since 2007. Between them, OU and Florida have claimed seven of the last nine national championships dating back to 2013. The Sooners enter with a record of 129-4 inside Lloyd Noble Center since coach K.J. Kindler took over the program in 2007 and come into Friday riding 67 consecutive home victories.

“We’re not treating this meet any different than any other meet,” Kindler said earlier this week. “This is a meet where we’re trying to get better. We’re trying to kind of think about what the next step is going into postseason and taking it day by day. They’re on fire. They're motivated. This is no different than any other part of our season.”

Storylines

Record-setters: OU remained unbeaten and set a single-meet program record turning in a 198.575 performance against West Virginia on Feb. 24. The showing marked OU’s fifth straight finish of 198.000 or higher and featured nine individual career-high performances, including perfect 10s from Katherine LeVasseur on vault and Jordan Bowers on floor.

“There’s so many things that you can get better on. If you haven’t gotten a 10 then there’s lots of little things to improve,” Kindler said following the record-setting effort. “But I think collectively, getting everyone on the same page on the same night, that’s what we saw happen last week. And when that happens, big things can happen like breaking those records.”

Expecting a crowd: The Sooners who visited Florida in 2022 remembered the feeling of competing inside the Gators’ O’Connell Center.

“They sell out like no other,” sophomore Jordan Bowers said. “They’re so loud and they really bring the energy and we really just thrive off of that.”

“It was loud,” said senior Ragan Smith. “Crazy. I’ve never competed in an arena like that in college. Very overwhelming.”

On Friday, OU hopes its bubbling fanbase can create a similar atmosphere inside Lloyd Noble Center when the eyes of the college gymnastics world turn to Norman.

“I’m expecting a sellout and a record,” Kindler said.

The Sooners’ record attendance in Norman remains the 10,177 who came to see a visit from UCLA in March 2019. Nearly 7,500 showed up for a visit from Michigan last March. OU’s home opener crowd of 7,013 for a meeting with Utah remains the benchmark in 2023.

Scouting the opponent: Florida is led by Trinity Thomas, the 27-time All-American super senior who arrives to OU inching toward NCAA history.

With a perfect 10 on beam in a Feb. 17 meet at LSU, Thomas upped her career count of perfect scores to 25. She steps into Lloyd Noble Center Friday just three perfect 10s shy of the collegiate record of 28, held by Kentucky’s Jenny Hansen (1992-96) and UCLA Jamie Dantzscher (2001-04).

Thomas claimed her 30th-career all-around win and delivered a near-perfect 9.975 in the floor against Kentucky on Feb. 24 to help the Gators to their fifth-straight SEC regular season title.

Big 12 sweep: Sooner gymnasts took all three weekly Big 12 honors for the fourth time this season this week.

Bowers was named the conference’s Gymnast of the Week following her perfect 10 on floor against West Virginia. LeVasseur’s perfect 10 on vault at the same meet earned her Event Specialist of the week honors. Freshman Faith Torrez enters Friday as the league’s current Newcomer of the Week.