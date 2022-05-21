Top-ranked Sooners hold on to defeat Texas A&M; one win from softball Super regional

NORMAN — If Oklahoma needed a test, it got one on Saturday at Marita Hynes Field. Texas A&M pushed the top-ranked Sooners to the brink at the NCAA softball tournament’s Norman regional.

OU passed the exam, hanging on for a 3-2 victory and advancing to Sunday’s regional championship game.

Jayda Coleman went 2-for-3, drove in two runs and ignited the Sooners in every offense sense. She sliced a home run over the left-field wall to start the game. It was the sophomore’s seventh home run this season. But she hits leadoff in the lineup and typically serves as the offensive table-setter for the heart of OU's lineup.

What changed on Saturday?

“You go up there with a game plan for what they’re gonna throw me,” Coleman said. “It just happened to go out this time.”

In the first inning, it looked like scoring runs was the last thing OU had to worry about. After Coleman's shot, the Sooners had runners at first and second with no outs when Grace Lyons roped a double to left-center field. The Sooners picked another run, but Texas A&M cut down Tiare Jennings trying to score from first base.

It was the first of two times the Sooners ran into outs on Saturday. OU coach Patty Gasso, who is also the third base coach, was fine with it. She wanted aggression.

“We were just trying to push, push and apply pressure,” Gasso said. “They made some great relays; they earned those outs. If we don’t do that, though, we’re standing at second base and not even getting the opportunities.”

OU picked up the game-winning run in the fourth inning when Coleman lined a double down the right-field line to score Rylie Boone. But Coleman was thrown out trying to stretch the hit into a triple, ending the inning.

For five innings, it didn’t look like the audacious base running had would have negative consequences. OU pitcher Hope Trautwein dominated in the circle. Things changed in the top of the sixth inning.

Trautwein, who allowed three hits in the complete-game victory, gave up a single to Cayden Baker and then a two-run homer to Lee Haley. The blast elevated the intrigue.

“This was a great opportunity for us to feel pressure,” Gasso said. “It was good for us and good for all of us to feel that. I think going into the seventh (inning) you could feel that everyone was just a little tight. But Hope was great."

Trautwein (17-1) only recorded two strikeouts, but she didn’t issue a walk either. The Aggies (30-27) did not have a runner in scoring position all afternoon.

The Aggies used three pitchers on Saturday. Grace Uribe (5-5) was the starter. She lasted one inning and took the loss. The loss to the Sooners began a long day for the Aggies. They still had to play Minnesota on Saturday night to decide who OU will face at 1 p.m. Sunday for the Norman regional title.

The Sooners need to win only once to advance to the Super regional round. The opponent must defeat OU twice to win the regional.

OKLAHOMA 3, TEXAS A&M 2

Texas A&M;000;002;0--;2;3;1

Oklahoma;200;100;X;--;3;7;0

Uribe, Herzog (2), Kennedy (5) and Lee; Trautwein and Elam. W: Trautwein (17-1). L: Uribe (5-5). HR: TAM, Lee; OU, Coleman.