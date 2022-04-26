Top-ranked Sooners head to Sunflower State for four games this weekend

Record: 42-1

Looking ahead: Oklahoma heads north for a four-game road trip. OU will open with a Thursday game at Kansas City (6 p.m.) followed by a Big 12 series at Kansas. Games in Lawrence are on Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (2 p.m.) and Sunday (noon). All games will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Looking back: OU took a 10-0, six-inning win at North Texas during the week before sweeping Iowa State at Marita Hynes Field. After a 6-4 victory in the opener, the Sooners picked up five-inning wins (9-0 and 5-0) to end the weekend.

Notable: Oklahoma’s Jordy Bahl has thrown six shutouts this season. She’s 19-1 overall in her freshman season. … Five players have batting averages higher than .400 —Jocelyn Alo (.486), Rylie Boone (.457), Jayda Coleman (.456), Grace Lyons (.440) and Taylon Snow (.425). … OU has hit 114 home runs this season, led by Alo (22), Tiare Jennings (18) and Lyons (17). … Hope Trautwein’s ERA is 0.10 through 69.0 innings pitched. She has 112 strikeouts against 19 walks issued. … Opponents are hitting .139 against the OU pitching staff.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

