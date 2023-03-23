NORMAN — Patty Gasso’s Oklahoma teams frequently hit better than anyone in the nation. Often, particularly come June inside Oklahoma City’s Hall of Fame Stadium, her Sooners pitch as well as any team in the country, too.

But as OU heads north this weekend to kick off Big 12 play at Iowa State, the Sooners are also fielding like no other team in Division I college softball. Defending at the highest clip of Gasso’s 29 seasons, the back-to-back national champions hit the road with a nation’s best fielding percentage of .992.

The Sooners’ sharp performances in the field, Gasso says, begin with “selfish” defense.

“They’re selfish in the way of giving up hits,” the six-time national champion coach said this week. “Like if our pitchers make a good pitch, they’re gonna make sure they make a good out for them. They do not want things to go through the infield. They don’t want things dropping in the outfield. They really work hard on defense to solidify the pitchers’ efforts. They’re very prideful in that way.”

OU (27-1) travels to Iowa State (11-14) with a lone loss and an average margin of victory of 8.5 runs in 2023 due at least in part due to some of the finest defense the Sooners have played since Gasso arrived to Norman in 1995.

Outside of a two-error in a 1-0 win over Liberty on Feb. 9, OU has committed only three errors in its other 27 outings this season. Those five errors are the fewest among Division I defenses and sit at precisely half of the 10 errors next-best Stanford has on its ledger.

At .992, the Sooners enter the weekend as the only program in the nation with a fielding percentage above .990, immediately ahead of Stanford (.986), Clemson (.985), Oklahoma State (.984) and UT-Martin (.982). After the Cowgirls, the next closest Big 12 defense is Baylor at .968 with the 74th-highest fielding percentage in the nation.

But OU’s defense in 2023 isn't only leading the nation. It’s also on pace to set a new program record under the lofty standard the Sooners have set over the past 30 years.

While each of OU’s top-10 all-time fielding seasons have come under Gasso, the fielding percentage mark of .986 set in 2018 remains the watermark. At the current rate, that record may only stand a few more months.

The Sooners have seen turnover from the 2021 and 2022 teams that claimed the last two national titles. For OU’s precision in 2023, Gasso credits the standard and the practice efforts of her upperclassmen.

The Sooners’ veteran leaders this spring are also some of the program’s strongest fielders, including outfielders Jayda Coleman (1.000 fielding percentage) and Alyssa Brito (.978) and infielders Tiare Jennings (.977) and Grace Lyons (.957).

Catcher Kinzie Hansen has yet to commit an error in 2023. With a career fielding percentage of .994, she sits second all-time in program history behind only former OU catcher Jessia Shults (.995 - 2010-13).

“If you don’t fall in, you will stick out like a sore thumb,” Gasso said. “So you have no choice, really. And that’s been handed down generation to generation, really. Everybody knows it who comes into this program. They know it before they even get here that they’re gonna be held at a different standard. And a lot of that comes from the team, as well.”