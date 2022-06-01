Top-ranked Sooners get important weapon back in rotation entering Women's College World Series

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma enters the Women’s College World Series with an ace up its sleeve.

The top-ranked Sooners will have star pitcher Jordy Bahl available for the first time in nearly a month when they open play against No. 9 Northwestern at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Bahl, named the national freshman player of the year on Tuesday, hasn’t seen the circle since a May 6 contest against Oklahoma State.

“You’re going to see her pitch this week,” OU coach Patty Gasso said during a Wednesday news conference at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex. “How much? We’re still working.”

Sooner Nation has kept a close watch on Bahl’s right arm, which suffered soreness during warmups prior to the regular-season finale against the Cowgirls on May 7.

Doctors have advised her during OU's unbeaten run through the Big 12 and NCAA postseason tournaments. During the seven-game span, Bahl wasn’t used although Gasso did say last week that the pitcher was getting some work.

“We have followed doctor’s orders and done everything we’re supposed to do, including talking to Jordy, talking with doctors, communicating with her parents to make sure this is the right thing to do and she is not in enough severe pain,” Gasso said. “If she was, this wouldn’t even be an option. But we have done everything right and that has allowed her to have this opportunity.”

OU (54-2) rolled through the regional and super regional behind Hope Trautwein and Nicole May. The pair allowed only three runs during five NCAA tournament games.

There was concern by Gasso earlier this year that run-rule victories ate up innings of work for the staff during the season. May threw 15 innings and Trautwein tossed 13⅓ during the wins.

Gasso has often mentioned how she was concerned about her staff’s lack of innings during those 38 run-rule wins out of 56 games. But the past month without Bahl may have been a blessing in disguise.

“Looking back, I think it is an advantage now that we're in postseason. They got significant innings in postseason. They felt it. So I feel that we are in a very healthy space from a pitching point of view,” Gasso said.

Jocelyn Alo is college softball’s strongest hitter. The NCAA career home run leader has 117 in her career. She said the Sooners’ arms are among the best she’s faced all season.

“I've never seen a pitching staff like this, and they just love to dice us up at practice, so I feel like that's what makes us good,” Alo said. “Just iron sharpening iron every day. Coach always pushing us to the best of our abilities.”

While most teams are thrilled to make it to Oklahoma City, this was an expectation by the Sooners. How did they deal with that? Was there pressure that some even believe they may have the top softball team in history?

“I feel like a lot of teams can get caught up in that and it can affect their play,” Alo said. “I’ve seen it happen before and sometimes they just get like ‘Oh, I feel like I have to do so much.’ We just want to come out and here and we just want to play ball.

“That’s all.”

Teammate Jayda Coleman agreed with Alo.

“We just need to take it one inning at a time,” Coleman said. “We just trust each other in everything that we do, and just knowing that, with our capabilities, we don’t have to press too much. We just have to be us and we’re going to be just fine.

“I’m just so excited. I’ve been on this stage before and I’m just trying to take in every single moment that I have.”

