NORMAN — Saturday’s middle game in Oklahoma’s three-game weekend sweep over No. 9 Texas delivered something truly rare and, ultimately, fleeting. Hours after casting the Longhorns aside 8-1 in Oklahoma City Friday night, the No. 1-ranked Sooners legitimately struggled.

For six innings behind a standout outing from right-hander Mac Morgan, Texas had held the Sooners to five hits, two walks and a single run. Trailing 3-1 entering the bottom of the 7th, OU found itself staring down a second loss of the season only three outs away.

Then Jayda Coleman launched her game-tying blast, Kinzie Hansen followed not long after with a game-winning single and the Sooners had their 24th consecutive victory in walk-off fashion.

Afterward, Hansen offered insight into the vibes inside the Sooners’ dugout just before the sudden, if seemingly unavoidable comeback.

"(We knew) it was going to be a dogfight,” the senior catcher explained Saturday. “At that point we were like put that all away. Let's just go out there and freaking play. That's what we were saying to each other. And there was some barking going on. And there was a whole lot of fight. That's all that really mattered to me."

OU (33-1) completed the sweep Sunday afternoon, topping Texas once more in a 10-2 win by run rule capped by Cydney Sanders’ walk-off double.

Infielder Tiare Jennings went 4-for-4 and led the offensive charge with her ninth home run of the season. In the circle, right-hander Nicole May (10-0) fanned eight Longhorns and allowed six hits and two runs over 5⅓ innings en route to her 10th win of the season.

For the OU, it was another unbeaten weekend, one that showed off not only the Sooners’ firepower but a steely determination to go with it.

“Very proud of this team today,” OU coach Patty Gasso said Sunday afternoon. “Yesterday after that close game, the way we pulled it out, could have been a day where they came in just kind of reeling still from the night before. But they came out ready to play.”

Saturday’s comeback was the most exhilarating result from a series that saw OU extend its win streak over Texas to six games. But the Sooners found themselves tested in ways big and small in the Longhorns’ latest visit. At the end of it, the Sooners had three wins from three games in which OU gave up the first run.

“No harm, no foul,” Jennings said of OU's early deficits. “We just went out there and we knew we were going to score. Just kind of taking it and saying, 'All right, it's time to fight now.' So just using that to go just a little bit harder. But it was nothing that didn't faze us so we just kept playing our game.”

Take Friday’s opener. Texas led from Jordy Bahl’s third pitch of the night through Leighann Goode’s lead-off shot over the center field fence. OU responded with a run in the bottom half of the inning and went on to a seven-run victory.

Much of Saturday was wholly uncharacteristic for the Sooners. They began 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position and trailed after six innings through a pair of unearned runs, including one from an error by shortstop and captain Grace Lyons. OU needed only the narrow opening it got in the bottom of the seventh to pull off a comeback.

And on Sunday, the Sooners trailed again on Mia Scott’s first-inning solo home run. OU hit back with 10 runs to shut the door on Texas in six innings this time.

“One thing that this team has is just the ability to turn a game around on a dime,” Gasso said. “‘You score first? Oh really?’ If they could talk and say it out loud, that's almost what it seems like. ‘You scored first? You scored three? Watch this.’ And then they'll score four.

“Just the ability to respond as a team. They just keep handing the bat down or a big-time play bring them momentum.”

Remaining on the Sooners’ regular season schedule are meetings with three more teams currently ranked inside the USA Softball Top-25. A midweek visit to No. 12 LSU on April 11). A weekend trip No. 22 Baylor from April 21-23. On the first weekend of May: a hotly anticipated visit to Stillwater and No. 2 Oklahoma State.

OU almost certainly will be tested on those occasions. The Sooners showed this weekend that they’ve got everything they need to respond when that happens.