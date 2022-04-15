Top-ranked Sooners continue mastery over Texas with 23rd straight victory over Big 12 rival

Oklahoma’s visit to the Forty Acres ended with a 40th consecutive victory on Friday night.

Alyssa Brito hit two home runs as the Sooners claimed a 9-1 victory over Texas in Austin. The five-inning triumph gives the Sooners the third-longest win streak in Division I college softball history, equaling last year’s 40-game string of victories by OU.

Top-ranked Oklahoma has now won 23 straight games over the Longhorns and will try for a series sweep in Saturday’s 1 p.m. contest.

Brito’s fifth-inning home run sparked a six-run frame that secured the program’s 31st run-rule victory in 38 games this season.

“I think, for us, it’s just passing the bat and hitting the ball hard and putting pressure on the defense,” Brito said during an ESPN post-game interview. “I think we did a great job of that tonight.”

Hope Trautwein (11-0) picked up the win after relieving OU starter Nicole May in the third inning.

The Sooners (38-0, 8-0 Big 12) took a 1-0 lead in the second when Jayda Coleman scored from second on a throwing error by the catcher.

No. 18 Texas tied the contest on J.J. Smith’s solo homer over the center-field wall in the second.

Brito gave the Sooners the lead for good in the third with a home run, and Jana Johns’ single up the middle made it 3-1 in the fourth inning.

OU exploded for six runs in the fifth inning and sent 11 batters to the plate, beginning with Brito’s shot over the left-center field wall.

Grace Lyons’ bunt single scored a run to make it 5-1. Johns’ bases-loaded walk added another run, and Rylie Boone added a two-run single to right field.

Brito’s single up the middle made it 9-1 and put the game in run-rule territory.

Texas (30-12-1, 6-2) loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the fifth before Trautwein got Mary Iakopo to line into a double play. Tiare Jennings caught the liner and tossed to Grace Lyons for the game-ending play.

OKLAHOMA 9, TEXAS 1

Oklahoma;011;16;--;9;8;0

Texas;010;00;--;1;4;2

Man, Trautwein (3) and Hansen; Simpson, Czech (5) and Iakopo. W: Trautwein (11-0). L: Simpson (6-3). HR: OU, Brito (2); Texas, Smith 1).