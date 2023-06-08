OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma can now stake claim as the best college softball team in history.

The Sooners polished off a magical season with a 3-1 win over Florida State on Thursday night to sweep the Women’s College World Series championship series and capture their third consecutive national championship.

Having “greatest-ever” arguments is as old as time. But this special softball program will be discussed in many Internet forums, sports bars and TV broadcasts for years to come.

The chief argument will be with hard numbers: OU ends at 61-1 — which includes an active 53-game victory streak it will carry into 2024 — and a winning percentage of .984, which is the best in NCAA history.

Even when they seem vulnerable, it’s just fool’s gold as evident by two swings of the bat against the Seminoles’ ace Kathryn Sandercock at USA Hall of Fame Stadium on Thursday.

Cydney Sanders and Grace Lyons smacked back-to-back home runs in the fifth inning to give the Sooners a 2-1 lead, erasing a 1-0 deficit after Mack Leonard’s solo shot off OU starter Alex Storako in the bottom of the fourth.

What a difference a year makes. Sanders was the Pac-12 freshman of the year and a first-team All-American after hitting 21 homers at Arizona State last season before transferring to Oklahoma. Her numbers were down, but the ninth home run of her OU career tied the game at 1.

Moments later, Lyons brought the WCWS crowd wearing crimson-and-cream to a frenzy with a solo home run to give Oklahoma a 2-1 lead. She pointed toward the sky before being greeted by exuberant teammates at home plate. OU would add another run in the sixth inning.

In an instant, the Sooners went from nine outs away from needing to play a game three to trying to gather nine outs to celebrate a title.

In essence, it was Jordy Bahl time.

The OU ace hadn’t given up a run during the WCWS, which included a two-hit shutout against Florida State in a 5-0 victory in Wednesday’s opener of the championship series.

She kept things flawless against the Seminoles by getting the final nine outs to earn the save.

Bahl finished her WCWS by throwing 24.2 scoreless innings, which is third-best all-time.

An announced attendance of 12,195 witnessed the final out, which was naturally a Bahl strikeout.

Measuring great teams and statistics during different eras is tough.

What makes Oklahoma as good as the UCLA team that won three consecutive national titles from 1988-90?

Undoubtedly there will be Bruins fans who remember their former team anchors like Lisa Fernandez and Kelly Inouye-Perez (who now coaches at her alma mater). Those teams were great, with their third national championship team going 62-7.

Like UCLA, the Sooners received everyone’s best shot whenever they took the field.

Thirty-three years later, OU swiped away all attackers to this team’s legacy.

Only once — on a Sunday afternoon in Waco, Texas — did this team leave the field following a loss. Baylor defeated OU 4-3 in a nonconference game in the season’s ninth game.

Since then, the Sooners reset and stormed through all opponents. They whipped through the Big 12 season, the league tournament, the NCAA regionals and super regionals, which included the record-setting 48th straight win over Clemson.

The WCWS run included five straight victories and only three runs allowed.

OU only loses four players from this year’s roster: Lyons, Storako, Haley Lee and Grace Green.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.