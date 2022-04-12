 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OKLAHOMA SOFTBALL

Top-ranked and unbeaten Sooners head to Texas for three-game series

  • Updated
  • 0
Grace Lyons turns two at shortstop

Oklahoma's Grace Lyons has helped the Sooners jump to a 36-0 start this season.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Oklahoma

Record: 36-0

Looking ahead: Oklahoma heads to Austin for a three-game series at rival Texas. All games will be broadcast on the Longhorn Network. First pitch is 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday.

Looking back: The Sooners captured a win against visiting Tulsa and swept a three-game set at Texas Tech. OU smacked 17 home runs and outscored the Red Raiders 43-0 in the series with three five-inning wins.

Notable: Grace Lyons (player) and Nicole May (pitcher) earned Big 12 weekly honors, it was announced on Tuesday. … Oklahoma has won 30 of its 36 games by run rule. … Oklahoma has thrown six no-hitters, which is tied for the most in a season by the program, matching 2013, 2015 and 2019. … OU has now hit 100 home runs this season and is hitting .392 as a team. … Jocelyn Alo has five multi-homer games this season. Tiare Jennings has accomplished the feat four different times. … OU’s pitching staff leads the nation with a 0.60 ERA. Hope Trautwin’s 0.12 ERA leads the nation.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

