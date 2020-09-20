Top 25 polls: Sooners remain No. 3, Cowboys tumble despite season-opening victory

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oklahoma stayed steady in the Top 25 polls released on Sunday, while Oklahoma State tumbled following a closer-than-expected victory over Tulsa.

The Sooners remained No. 3 in the Associated Press and Coaches Top 25 rankings, while OSU dropped to No. 15 and No. 18, respectively, following a 16-7 win over the Golden Hurricane.

The Big Ten Conference, which announced last week that it will begin the season in October, wasn’t included in the AP Poll, but was represented in the Coaches Poll.

The AP’s top five schools remained the same – Clemson, Alabama, OU, Georgia and Florida.

The coaches’ panel also didn’t have changes, with the top five keeping Clemson, Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia and LSU atop the rankings.

The only other Big 12 school in the rankings is Texas, which is No. 8 in AP and No. 9 in the coaches’ poll.

OSU fell four spots in the AP poll and voted six spots lower by coaches.