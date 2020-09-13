Top 25 polls: Sooners, Cowboys make jump in national rankings

Oklahoma is No. 3 in the Associated Press and Coaches Top 25 polls released on Sunday afternoon.

The Sooners opened the season with a 48-0 victory over Missouri State on Saturday night.

There was significant shuffling in both polls following this week’s game. Schools not participating in the season were scraped out of the rankings after being ranked in the preseason.

OU moved up one spot in the AP poll. The Sooners were moved up three positions by coaches.

Oklahoma State moved up four spots in both polls. The Cowboys are No. 11 in AP and No. 12 in the coaches’ poll.

The Cowboys begin the season on Saturday with a home game against Tulsa.

Both panels voted Clemson, Alabama, OU and Georgia in the top four. The AP poll has defending national champion LSU at No. 5, while Florida holds that position following the coaches’ vote.

The Big 12 is also represented by Texas (No. 9 in AP, No. 8 in coaches) and Baylor (No. 24 in coaches).

Eric Bailey 918-581-8391 eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com Twitter: @ericbaileyTW

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.