Oklahoma is ranked No. 6 and Oklahoma State is No. 16 in the Amway Coaches Top 25 preseason poll released on Thursday morning.

The Sooners are ranked among the preseason top 10 for the fifth consecutive year.

The vote comes from a panel of 65 coaches. Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia and LSU are ranked as the top five teams.

Oklahoma has qualified for the College Football Playoff in four of the past five seasons and now has been selected by coaches in the past five preseason polls.

Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy and Tulsa’s Philip Montgomery are not part of the voting panel.

Clemson received 38 first-place votes. Ohio State (17), LSU (6) and Alabama (4) also drew No. 1 slots by the coaches.

Big 12 teams joining the Sooners and Cowboys include No. 14 Texas and No. 25 Iowa State. Baylor, TCU and Kansas State also received votes by the panel of coaches.

