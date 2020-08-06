Oklahoma and Oklahoma State — the preseason favorites to advance to the Big 12 Championship game — also have caught the eyes of college football coaches entering 2020.

The Bedlam schools are two of four Big 12 teams ranked in the Amway Coaches Top 25 preseason poll that was released Thursday.

Oklahoma is No. 6 and Oklahoma State sits at No. 16. Texas (No. 14) and Iowa State (25) also were ranked by the 65-coach panel. Baylor, TCU and Kansas State received votes.

OU and OSU were selected 1-2 in the media’s Big 12 preseason poll.

Oklahoma is ranked in the preseason top 10 for the fifth consecutive year.

Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia and defending champion LSU make up the top five.

OU is shooting for its sixth consecutive Big 12 championship and looking to qualify for the College Football playoff for the fifth time in six seasons.

Oklahoma State has been ranked by coaches in the preseason top 25 in four of the past five years and seven of the past 10 years.

The No. 16 spot is the Cowboys’ highest preseason ranking since 2017, when they were No. 11. Oklahoma State has received votes in the preseason coaches poll 14 consecutive years.

Clemson received 38 of 65 first-place votes as it seeks its third national championship in five years. Ohio State (17), LSU (6) and Alabama (4) also drew No. 1 votes from the coaches.

OU’s Lincoln Riley, OSU’s Mike Gundy and Tulsa’s Philip Montgomery are not part of the voting panel.

