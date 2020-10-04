 Skip to main content
Top 25: OU drops out of poll for first time in Riley era
Oklahoma bounced from Top 25 polls

Iowa State linebacker Mike Rose (23) breaks up a pass intended for Oklahoma wide receiver Obi Obialo (82) in Saturday's game. OU has dropped out of the top 25 polls.

 Charlie Neibergall, AP Photo

Oklahoma has dropped from the Top 25 polls for the first time in Lincoln Riley era as head coach.

The Sooners, in the midst of their first regular-season losing streak since 1999, are coming off a 37-30 loss at Iowa State on Saturday night.

Oklahoma is off to a 1-2 start for the first time since 2016. The Sooners remained at No. 25 following losses to Houston and Ohio State in September of that season, but drifted out of the poll following a bye week.

OU had a streak of 64 consecutive poll appearances snapped. It was the fourth-best active streak behind Alabama, Ohio State and Clemson.

The Sooners were also voted out of the latest Amway Coaches Top 25 poll on Sunday.

Oklahoma State (3-0) is No. 10 in both the AP poll and the coaches’ poll.

The Cowboys are off next week after defeating Kansas 47-7

Tulsa received votes by both panels after upsetting No. 11 UCF 34-26 on the road on Saturday night.

Texas is No. 22 and Iowa State is No. 24 in the coaches poll in both polls.

The Sooners and Longhorns will play at 11 a.m. Saturday. It’s only the third time in two decades that both teams will enter the rivalry game coming off a loss. OU won both meetings (2007 and 2014).

Eric Bailey

918-581-8391

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @ericbaileyTW

Tags

