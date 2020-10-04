Top 25: OU drops out of poll for first time in Riley era

Oklahoma has dropped from the Top 25 polls for the first time in Lincoln Riley era as head coach.

The Sooners, in the midst of their first regular-season losing streak since 1999, are coming off a 37-30 loss at Iowa State on Saturday night.

Oklahoma is off to a 1-2 start for the first time since 2016. The Sooners remained at No. 25 following losses to Houston and Ohio State in September of that season, but drifted out of the poll following a bye week.

OU had a streak of 64 consecutive poll appearances snapped. It was the fourth-best active streak behind Alabama, Ohio State and Clemson.

The Sooners were also voted out of the latest Amway Coaches Top 25 poll on Sunday.

Oklahoma State (3-0) is No. 10 in both the AP poll and the coaches’ poll.

The Cowboys are off next week after defeating Kansas 47-7