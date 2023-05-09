So, will Brent Venables and Oklahoma hit double-digit wins in the Sooners’ second season under the 52-year-old head football coach?

That’s the question Las Vegas oddsmakers are asking.

Last week, DraftKings Sportsbook dropped its college football win totals for the 2023 season with OU listed at over/under 9.5 wins in year two of the Venables era. Caesars Sportsbook, in its own recently released odds, has cast the Sooners with the same figure for the program’s final season in the Big 12 Conference. FanDuel, for whatever any of this is worth four months from the Sept. 2 opener with Arkansas State, gives OU an O/U of 8.5.

With DraftKings and Caesars, the projection of 9.5 wins leaves the Sooners with the joint highest total odds alongside Red River foes and future SEC counterparts Texas. And for the sake of this conversation, we’ll stick with that figure as the Vegas benchmark in the second week in May.

The DraftKings odds place OU’s projected total ahead of the likes of Big 12 title-holders Kansas State (8.5 wins), reigning national runner-ups TCU (7.5) and recent Sooner thorns Baylor (ditto). After that Oklahoma State, Kansas and Big 12 newcomers UCF all sit at over/under 6.5, followed by BYU (6.0) and the trio of West Virginia, Cincinnati and Houston at all 4.5.

Among the oddsmakers this time of year, OU leads the pack. But just how realistic is the Sooners’ over in 2023? It’s not even been a year since the Sooners opened the 2022 campaign as a fringe College Football Playoff contender and closed it with the program’s first losing season since 1998.

An optimistic outlook (read: over 9.5 wins) on OU’s win total this fall relies on the power of time and a belief in the personnel Venables and Co. added in the offseason.

Back for 2023, the Sooners are another year ingrained in Venables’ defensive system, another 12 months immersed into the offense under coordinator Jeff Lebby and another season more settled into the foundation Venables has laid.

OU also returns with one of the Big 12’s most experienced passers in fifth-year quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who finished second in the conference in passing efficiency a year ago. And with newcomers Trace Ford, Rondell Bothroyd, Jacob Lacey, Dasan McCullough and Reggie Pearson, the Sooner have a collection of potential difference makers on defense from the transfer portal as part of the latest turn of the roster overhaul that's unfolded since Venables’ arrival late in 2021.

Avoiding road stumbles at Kansas, OSU and BYU and home traps with the likes of Iowa State, UCF and West Virginia, there’s an optimistic path to 10 OU wins that likely includes a Big 12 Championship appearance and New Year’s Six Bowl contention.

On the flip side, over 9.5 wins is a lofty number. The argument against the Sooners eclipsing that figure likely includes some of the following:

• Only marginal improvement from an OU defense that allowed 30.0 points per game and the second-most rushing and passing yards in the Big 12 a year ago.

• An OU offense that regresses without proven producers at the skill positions after the exits of Eric Gray, Marvin Mims and Brayden Willis.

• A team that often struggled to pull away from conference opponents in 2022 following suit in 2023 and finding an extra loss or two, even against a schedule that appears softer on paper.

Over on Twitter, the noted barometer for level-heads and logic, a survey of OU fans found 9.5 wins to be a fair number.

“9.5 has been exactly where we've discussed it all offseason,” wrote @kyledahlgren. As improved play combined with a much easier schedule should pair with the analytics that had them closer to an 8 win team last year.”

“Anything lower than nine (wins) is a disappointment. Anything ten or higher is a great springboard into more great recruiting entering the SEC,” wrote @ChrisGodfrey4.

“Optimists can see 10+. Pessimists say prove it at 9 or less. Perfect dividing point,” @kyledahlgren added.

Recent history suggests the Sooners could well hit the over. Since 2018, OU has hit the over or matched its projected win total from Vegas in every season but 2022. But even more recent history might suggest otherwise in 2023; a jump from six wins to anything over 9.5 would represent a remarkable turnaround in Venables’ second season.

On the whole, as we project a football season still months away, O/U 9.5 is likely the right number for the Sooners. Vegas isn’t Vegas because it gets these sorts of thing wrong all that often.