Todd Bates points to veteran leadership as anchor for Oklahoma's defensive line

NORMAN — Todd Bates is relying on veteran leadership to take charge on Oklahoma’s defensive line.

He mentioned upperclassmen like Jeffery Johnson, Jordan Kelley, Josh Ellison, Isaiah Coe and Jalen Redmond as guides for the coaching transition and new defensive install.

“We've got five seniors in my room right now, so maturity will show up coming down the stretch, or immaturity. Your tendency is to take your hands off the wheel and not finish strong, so you want to finish like this, on a climb, on a rise,” said Bates, OU’s defensive tackles coach. “You don’t want to be taking steps back. You want to end on a positive deal, where you’re improving.”

Sooner Nation will get its first look at the team during Saturday’s spring game. The kickoff will be 3 p.m. inside Memorial Stadium.

Bates — like head coach Brent Venables — is demanding, but wants steady improvement no matter if it’s a quiet Tuesday practice or this weekend in front of 50,000-plus fans.

“So that’s what I’m looking for, just incremental improvement and just trying to find 1% to get better every day,” Bates said. “Get guys to finish and not take anything for granted. It’s real easy to get almost to the top of the mountain where you’re at that finish mark, look back and fall back down. You want to keep your windshield mentality.”

Creating a new culture is important for every new program. Venables has stressed it since day one.

Bates is excited about his position group’s future this season. He’s also counting on them to set the foundation for younger players and recruiting candidates.

“You’re always moving forward but always have a foundation of where you’ve been and what you’ve done. You want to build on that. Foundations are not to be rest upon but built upon,” Bates said. “Those five guys, the seniors, they want to leave a legacy. They want to put that arm around the young guys and teach them how to do it.

“First of all, they have to learn now to do it with the new scheme here. And what we’re trying to implement here as far as whole-person development. Not just about a transactional relationship where you swipe your card and you go. It’s more about relationships, about pouring into each other, about spending time with each other.

“Having a unity, chemistry and bond that is second to none. That’s what we hope happens in the locker room. Because when you do that, it’s very special.”

When Bates joined Venables’ staff at Clemson, the defensive players had a two-year head start on the style. The coach had to learn from the players.

At OU, he’s been the teacher since day one.

“I’ve been very impressed with how quickly they’ve picked up things and how much install we’ve been able to throw at them. I’m really looking forward to the group. You have pieces that can do this or that,” Bates said.

What’s been impressive about OU’s current roster at defensive tackle?

“(At Clemson), you had Dexter Lawrence, guys who could do everything. Right here, I have a group of guys at defensive tackle. Jordan Kelley, I think he’s going to be a heck of a player. Jalen Redmond, I think he’s going to be a heck of a player,” Bates said. “Those guys — you have certain situations where you want to use certain guys in. You have to know how to use the pieces you have.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to do that. Every time we’ve had a scrimmage, that’s what I’ve practiced doing. Putting guys in situations where they can thrive. That’s all we did at Clemson as well.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.