'Today, OU beat OU': Sooners defense thrashed again in 31-point loss to TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas — There wasn’t much for David Ugwoegbu to defend about the way Oklahoma defended in Saturday’s 55-24 loss at TCU. But the Sooners’ senior linebacker did take exception to one particular suggestion: that OU lost the physical battle in their 31-point loss to the Horned Frogs inside Amon G. Carter Stadium.

“I don’t feel like we were out-physicaled today at all,” Ugwoegbu said. “Today, OU beat OU. TCU did a great job of capitalizing on our mistakes. But our greatest opponent today was ourselves.”

Whether the No. 18-ranked Sooners beat themselves or fell victim to TCU’s newfound offensive firepower under first-year head coach Sonny Dykes, the bottom line was clear: OU’s defense once again fell flat in Week 5.

Seven days after conceding 41 points in a loss to Kansas State, Brent Venables and Ted Roof’s defense was torn open by Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan and a TCU attack that scored six touchdowns before halftime and burned the Sooners for a season-high 668 yards in another defensive performance defined by missed tackles and big plays from an opposing offense.

After a week of resolutions following last weekend’s loss to Kansas State, OU came to Fort Worth and allowed more yards than it has in any game since LSU’s throttling of the Sooners in the 2019 College Football Playoff semifinal.

“It was certainly disappointing,” said Roof, the Sooners’ first-year defensive coordinator. “I thought we had a great week of practice. Thought we were ready to play. For whatever reason, it didn’t work out that way.”

For the fifth time in five games, OU dug itself an early hole.

Shedding Sooner tackles and tearing off meaty gains, TCU bolted to a 27-10 first quarter lead with help from a pair of touchdowns of 73 and 67 yards separated by 1:18. And while OU’s offense struggled early, then stagnated after quarterback Dillon Gabriel exited the game, the Horned Frogs added two more second-quarter scores, opening a 41-17 halftime lead.

“We talked about starting fast and efficient and playing well early and we obviously didn’t do that,” Venables said. “We gave up touchdowns on three of the first four drives.”

TCU owed much of its offensive success Saturday to a rushing performance anchored by junior Kendre Miller (136 yards, two touchdowns) and Duggan, who added 116 yards and a pair of scores on the ground.

The Horned Frogs' 361 rushing yards were the most allowed by an OU defense since the Sooners gave up 388 to West Virginia in 2016.

"The explosive runs are the ones that are backbreakers, you know?" Venables said. "They're gonna get some plays here or there but you can't give up the explosives."

Roof held a similar lament: "If you looked at it today, most of their scoring drives were three plays. Four plays. One play. That just can’t happen and we gotta get it fixed.”

In the aftermath of the program's biggest Big 12 defeat since a 2014 visit from Baylor, the minds of Venables, Roof and their players were already focused forward on OU's Week 6 matchup with Texas at the Cotton Bowl.

The plan on where to go from here, toward fixing the Sooners defensive struggles, is no different from a week ago.

"You look at everything," Roof said. "You look behind every rock. Look behind every door to see what’s coming. Why it happened? How we can fix it?"

In the final moments of his session with reporters Saturday, Roof balked at the idea of personnel changes on the defense. His solution is simpler.

"We just got to get better," Roof said.