Tight end Austin Stogner transferring back to Oklahoma after year away at South Carolina

Austin Stogner is coming back to Norman.

The former Oklahoma tight end announced his plans to return to the Sooners via the transfer portal Thursday afternoon, forging a reunion with the program where he caught 47 passes for 654 yards and eight touchdowns in 23 games from 2019-21.

"Run it back," Stogner wrote in a Twitter post along with a graphic featuring photos from his first stint at OU.

Stogner’s commitment arrives less than a year after he followed former Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler to South Carolina at the end of the 2021 season. He caught 20 passes for 210 yards and a touchdown in his lone campaign with the Gamecocks.

Multiple reports Monday indicated Stogner's intention to enter the transfer portal ahead of South Carolina's Gator Bowl clash with Notre Dame later this month.

Now, the 6-foot-5, 250-pound tight end is headed back to the Sooners with the ability to fill a major positional need in 2023.

The 2022 Sooners have been anchored by tight end Brayden Willis, who will leave OU through graduation following the Dec. 29 Cheez-It Bowl. In Stogner, the Sooners will have another veteran presence in the tight ends room alongside current freshman Kaden Helms and Jason Llewellyn in 2023.

Stogner came to OU as the No. 3 tight end in the class of 2019, per 247Sports, and highlighted his freshman campaign with a pair of touchdown catches in a 34-31 win over No. 13 Baylor on Nov. 16, 2019.

The finest season of his college career came as a sophomore in 2020. Stogner hauled in 26 passes for 422 yards and three scores that earned him Associated Press Second-Team All-Big 12 honors at the end of his second season in Norman.

Stogner's production dipped in 2021 — 14 catches for 166 yards and three touchdowns in 2021 — before he made the jump to South Carolina via the transfer portal little more than two weeks after Lincoln Riley's departure.