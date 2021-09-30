Thursdays with Lincoln: How will OU offense adapt to possible rainy weather at K-State?

Weather issues

Rain is in the forecast for Saturday’s game between Oklahoma and Kansas State.

OU quarterback Spencer Rattler hasn’t had to throw the football in bad weather much during his college career. How do coaches prepare him for the possible wet conditions?

“It’s something we drill and do quite a bit with our skill guys. Anybody that handles the ball. I think we talked about it before, soaking balls down, doing whatever we gotta do. We do it spring ball, we do it in camp. We do it multiple times throughout the season as well,” Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said during his weekly Thursday Zoom call with beat reporters. “So we get a pretty good feel for our guys that can handle it, throw it, catch it, carry it. Do all that. And guys that maybe that aren’t as strong with it.

“But I would say in the quarterback room, I don’t have any concerns with our guys being able to handle the ball in those conditions. And obviously, that depends on the level of conditions. Because everybody gets affected at some point. Spencer and our guys have done real well with it. And I would fully expect to be fully able to do what we want to do offensively, unless it’s an absolute monsoon.”

