Thursdays with Lincoln: How will OU offense adapt to possible rainy weather at K-State?

Weather issues
Rain is in the forecast for Saturday’s game between Oklahoma and Kansas State.
OU quarterback Spencer Rattler hasn’t had to throw the football in bad weather much during his college career. How do coaches prepare him for the possible wet conditions?
“It’s something we drill and do quite a bit with our skill guys. Anybody that handles the ball. I think we talked about it before, soaking balls down, doing whatever we gotta do. We do it spring ball, we do it in camp. We do it multiple times throughout the season as well,” Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said during his weekly Thursday Zoom call with beat reporters. “So we get a pretty good feel for our guys that can handle it, throw it, catch it, carry it. Do all that. And guys that maybe that aren’t as strong with it.
“But I would say in the quarterback room, I don’t have any concerns with our guys being able to handle the ball in those conditions. And obviously, that depends on the level of conditions. Because everybody gets affected at some point. Spencer and our guys have done real well with it. And I would fully expect to be fully able to do what we want to do offensively, unless it’s an absolute monsoon.”
Bypassing senior season
Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers skipped his final season of high school to enroll early at the Big Ten school.
Five-star wide receiver Evan Stewart, considered the best at his position in the 2022 class, has decided to skip the rest of his high school career to concentrate on college football.
What does Riley think about the movement? Would have consider recruiting someone who didn’t play a final year of high school football?
The OU coach said there’s no simple answer. He does expect it to come up at some point.
“But on the surface, I think high school football is great for guys. I think rarely is there a player that doesn’t need that development and those reps and that work,” Riley said.
“Again, there’s different situations. There’s situations within football, there’s situations academically, there’s home life. There’s a lot to kind of unpack with it. I’m not saying I wouldn’t be supportive, but to me it would have to be a pretty extreme circumstance I think in my point of view to be totally supportive of it. Not saying we won’t, and again at some point we probably will have to cross that bridge and have a conversation with the family about it.”
Booting bombs
Michael Turk didn’t punt in high school, but was a two-time All-Pac-12 selection while at Arizona State.
Has Riley ever had a player who hadn’t played his college position while in high school? Turk was a defensive back in high school.
“Probably the ones we’ve had the most throughout my career is quarterbacks moved (to) receiver. But there are still so many similarities,” Riley said. “You're talking about something totally, totally different. I can't remember a player that's had really no experience or very little experience doing what he's doing and then the roles being so, like, vastly different.”
Riley said Turk is very particular about his craft and his routine.
“It's very impressive to watch. It is, and he's got extremely high expectations for himself. So he's been great,” Riley said. “Just being around him here the last few months and get in line a little bit, he's been great. Guys on the team really like him. He's been fun to work with, and he's a unique weapon.”
Cheering for the Mustangs
SMU has started the season with a 4-0 record including a 42-34 win over rival TCU last weekend.
Garrett Riley, the younger brother of Lincoln Riley, is the Mustangs’ offensive coordinator. He’s working with two former OU players in quarterback Tanner Mordecai (20 touchdown passes, 1,268 passing yards) and tight end Grant Calcaterra (13 catches, 202 yards, three touchdowns).
“It’s awesome. He’s doing really well. I think early on in his coaching career, I think some people maybe just assumed he got a job because his brother was in the business or whatever,” Lincoln Riley said. “He’s carved his own path. He’s done a really nice job with (SMU coach) Sonny (Dykes) and the guys.
“It’s been fun to see him doing it with a couple of our former players and seeing them do well. I’m real proud of him. It’s not an easy job and it’s not an easy thing to do. He’s done it at a high level and they are playing really well right now. I’m super proud of him. Other than us, that’s the team I root to win the most.”