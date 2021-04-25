Three things we learned about OU football following Saturday's spring game

NORMAN — Lincoln Riley was asked if it was difficult calling plays this spring against an Oklahoma defense that continues to progress.
“During the actual moment when I’m calling a play, yes," Riley said after Saturday's spring football game. "And then the second it’s over, I’m happy they’re on my team.”
OU has plenty of expectations entering the 2021 season. For those goals to be reached, the defense will have to do some heavy lifting.
After the 15-practice spring season concluded with Saturday’s Red-White game, were steps made in the right direction?
“If you looked at the 15 days, I think you see a more consistent unit. I don’t think we gave up days,” Oklahoma third-year defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said.
Here are three things we learned from Saturday’s spring game:
'Response artifact'
Spring was important for the defense.
Grinch said the challenge was consistency, a word often thrown around inside the locker room. It was reminded to the team prior to Saturday’s game.
“Being that same guy, a better version of yourself each and every day. But then we have an understanding of who we’re coaching. Not that ‘I hope they show up’ type of thing,” Grinch said. ”I hope we see the same IT (Isaiah Thomas) we saw the day before, the same Jeremiah Criddell. He had a good practice the day before. Is he going to show up the next day? That was a critical element of things, a more mentally and physically tough unit and gearing our days toward that.”
Grinch said he placed a major emphasis in the defense’s response to situations — he named it the “response artifact.”
“How do you respond to situations? With the finishing skills that are so critical to winning football games. When the offense makes a play, what was our artifact that day? We charted in one of our scrimmages, how did we respond the next play after a first down? How did we respond after an explosive (play)? If it was a scoring play, what did that next drive look like?”
Grinch said the team tried to take advantage of those moments this spring.
“For the most part, I think we did,” he said. “That was a critical piece, for sure.”
Work in progress
Oklahoma’s offensive line displayed a variety of groupings during the game. It’s reminiscent of how the coaches handled the spring with the players.
“The one thing we've really made the point of really this entire spring with the O-line and really all positions is we don't have a starting group, we don't have an 'A' group,” Riley said. “We've rotated guys all over the place and just trying to really do what we tell these guys we're going to do, which is just take a step back and just look at everybody, no preconceived notions, not based on what you've done before and let's just, let's see who is performing in the moment right now.”
Targeting a new center to replace Creed Humphrey will be important. On Saturday, Andrew Raym got the start at the position.
“Andrew, he's a killer. He can do it all — play guard, play tackle, play center. They've moved him around a bunch throughout the spring, just to see what he could do best,” quarterback Spencer Rattler said. “I think he's got a good spot there at center. I think if he keeps working, he'll be like how Creed was maybe one day, hopefully. I know that's his goal. I know Creed was a good mentor for him. The sky's the limit for Raym.”
Scholarship Stoops
Drake Stoops choosing to become a walk-on at OU was newsy prior to the 2018 season.
The son of Oklahoma’s legendary coach Bob Stoops, it was a talking point to see a Stoops in a crimson-colored jersey.
And then Stoops began making plays, including a game-winning catch in the four-overtime win over Texas last season, a career-high 19-yard grab against LSU in the Peach Bowl during the 2019 campaign and two catches in the 2018 season opener against FAU (believed to be the first OU true freshman walk-on to catch a pass in an opener).
On Saturday, the team went ecstatic during the postgame huddle when Riley announced Stoops had earned a scholarship.
“We were all happy for him. I mean, that's our guy right there, Drizzy, that's what we call him,” Rattler said. “We're happy for him. He's one of our go-to guys on those third downs, on those quick drive starters, he's always getting open. He works harder than anybody and he just keeps his head down. He's very humble about it. He deserves it. I'm happy for him.”
Receivers coach Cale Gundy spoke highly about Drake Stoops earlier this week.
“Drake Stoops has continued to get better. He goes above and beyond, which he has to. Because he doesn't have the true skill set that a Marvin Mims has or the speed that a Mario Williams has or whatever,” Gundy said. “But you can look around and see in college and seeing on the next level where there's been a lot of guys with his skill set, who've been very successful. You could sit there and say, ‘OK, you can take those guys and this is what they do good, they do these things good right here,’ which gives them a chance to be as good as some of the guys that are more talented.
“That's where Drake has moved in the direction. He's an extremely physical kid for a smaller-sized guy. He runs tremendous routes, he's got great hands. He's an extremely high competitor. He's had a good spring.”