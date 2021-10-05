Three takeaways from Lincoln Riley's news conference

Riley said you have to put everything out there during a practice week to play at a level that’s expected.

“It can be just a little bit off and a little bit off shows up against good opponents or in big games or big moments,” Riley said. “Looking at it, did we prepare bad? I wouldn’t say we prepared bad. But it wasn’t at the level that we expect defensively. It wasn’t. Did we play awful? No, we didn’t play awful. Did we play at the level we expect? Certainly not.

“I think it’s just being real with our guys. If they do well, we’re going to tell them they did well. If they didn’t do well or it wasn’t up to our standard, we believe in being upfront and blunt and upfront with our guys.”

Big 12 rivals or SEC friends

Riley was asked if there was any difference with this football game, especially with both schools announcing their departure to the Southeastern Conference earlier this year.

The OU coach spent his time placing focus on the importance of this year’s game.

“I don’t really think the SEC has a whole lot of impact on this game. That will happen when it happens,” Riley said. “I don’t know if you can add any more intensity or importance to this game.