Three takeaways from Lincoln Riley's news conference

NORMAN – There will be a sense of normalcy at this year’s Oklahoma-Texas football.
Lincoln Riley mentioned during his Tuesday news conference that things were different last year, from the bus ride to 25% capacity in the Cotton Bowl.
But when the kickoff happened, it was all football.
“When we kicked off, it was like all the others,” Riley said about last year’s 53-45, four-overtime victory over the Longhorns. “Both teams left it all out there. There were different momentum swings that you typically see in this game. It was a nice, warm, muggy day in Dallas like we always seem to get and we got another one coming.
“It’s a heavy hitter, man.”
The No. 6 Sooners are a 3.5-point favorite over No. 21 Texas heading into Saturday’s 11 a.m. contest.
Here are three takeaways from Riley’s news conference.
Frustration after K-State
Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch seemed frustrated after the Kansas State victory, even saying that “we believe in practice. Some of our players don’t.”
Is that concerning for Riley?
“Our standards here are so, so high that when they aren’t met, we’re going to point them out,” Riley said. “I think for us, specifically defensively, our expectations are to play at an elite level. To do that, you have to constantly have an appreciation for how hard it is to play OU football.”
Riley said you have to put everything out there during a practice week to play at a level that’s expected.
“It can be just a little bit off and a little bit off shows up against good opponents or in big games or big moments,” Riley said. “Looking at it, did we prepare bad? I wouldn’t say we prepared bad. But it wasn’t at the level that we expect defensively. It wasn’t. Did we play awful? No, we didn’t play awful. Did we play at the level we expect? Certainly not.
“I think it’s just being real with our guys. If they do well, we’re going to tell them they did well. If they didn’t do well or it wasn’t up to our standard, we believe in being upfront and blunt and upfront with our guys.”
Big 12 rivals or SEC friends
Riley was asked if there was any difference with this football game, especially with both schools announcing their departure to the Southeastern Conference earlier this year.
The OU coach spent his time placing focus on the importance of this year’s game.
“I don’t really think the SEC has a whole lot of impact on this game. That will happen when it happens,” Riley said. “I don’t know if you can add any more intensity or importance to this game.
“This week is a great week. This game is going to be over at some point and both teams will have to move on. It will be a great game. It will be a lot of fun. You look forward to it, but there’s a whole lot of season left for both games when this is over.”
Getting off field is important
Oklahoma struggled with getting third-down stops against Kansas State last Saturday. When it did keep the Wildcats behind the chains, K-State had success on fourth down.
“We got to play better early in the series. We’ve had a number of times we’ve gotten opponents down to third downs early the series and you’ve got to capitalize on those, especially early in the game,” Riley said. “It’s so important as far as setting a tone that way. We’ve done so many good things defensively this year, but we haven’t played our best early.”
Texas will stress the defense, especially with running back Bijan Robinson.
“When you get opportunities to get them off the field and put them in those third-down situations, us converting those will be important,” the OU coach said. “The sooner we can do that, the better it is for more possessions for us offensively, the better it is for field position.”