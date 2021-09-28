Three takeaways from Lincoln Riley's news conference

NORMAN – Lincoln Riley met the media for his weekly news conference on Tuesday afternoon.
The Oklahoma coach still thinks his offense is “close” to returning to consistent play, which will be a heavy focus heading into Saturday’s road game at Kansas State.
Riley made a comparison of this season to 2015, his first as the program's offensive coordinator. He said he's never felt "good or comfortable" about where his team was four games into the season.
He said he showed his players past Tennessee (2015) and Army (2018) games to illustrate where the offense was those seasons, but found ways to win. He added "We're closer than people think."
Here are a few takeaways from the 30-minute session at Memorial Stadium:
Sticking up for QB1
Perhaps the biggest storyline following last Saturday’s 16-13 victory over West Virginia in the Big 12 opener was the booing and chants of “We want Caleb” (referring to backup quarterback Caleb Williams) during the offense’s problems in the second quarter.
Riley was asked if he had to counsel starting quarterback Spencer Rattler about the targeted attack by fans located primarily in the student section. Did he also have to talk to Williams, who is put in an awkward situation? Nope.
“If I have guys with thin skin and can’t handle that, I’d have the wrong guys in the room,” Riley said. “I have the right guys in the room.”
What did he think about Rattler’s teammates sticking up for him on social media over the weekend?
“I would expect it. We’ve got a tight-knit group. Our guys support each other. Our guys care about each other. I appreciate seeing it. It’s great to see them support their teammates but certainly not surprising,” Riley said.
Marvin Mims also stuck up for Rattler during his interview session with reporters. The wide receiver said cheers and boos don’t get to him, adding the team’s focus will always be on picking things up, like they did on the Sooners’ final game-winning drive.
“As far as things to say to Spencer, I didn’t go to say anything. I didn’t feel like I needed to. He’s a mature player. He’s a good player. Everybody knows that. He picked himself up. He was able to lead us during the last drive,” Mims said.
First road game
Mims will play in his first road game with a full stadium when the Sooners hit Manhattan this weekend.
Is there excitement for that opportunity?
“Honestly, I've been looking forward to more away games than I have home games, just because to have the crowd against you and stuff like that, I think that's a really neat opportunity,” Mims said. “Of course from last year, it's going to be different, but last year, I even thought it was a unique opportunity because it's my first year playing.
“They're going to be in there roaring, especially since we're Oklahoma. We're going to get everybody's best when we go there, especially from the fans. They're going start saying stuff and we've got to keep locked in on the field and do what we do.”
The Sooners have lost back-to-back games against the Wildcats, including a 48-41 road decision in 2019.
New motivation
Alex Grinch, in his first season, focused on motivational tactics like reminding that the defense ranked 127 (or last) in pass defense in the year prior to his arrival as OU’s defensive coordinator.
Vast improvement has been made. While OU can continue to get better on defense, what are Grinch’s motivational tactics now to keep the team focused?
“It’s a really interesting question. I think one of the things once you’re in the season, you immediately go into one-week evaluations. Really try to stick to that because if you go too much into big-picture stuff, you can really start patting yourself on the back in positive situations,” Grinch said.
“You can get yourself into a dark place with the more negative ones. The alarm clock goes off Saturday, and it’s the next opponent, right? The motivation, as much as anything as we go through it, is to achieve the goal of every week to hold your opponent to one less point than what your offense scores. That never goes away. Beyond that, as much as anything, it’s to get your current players to play to their maximum speed and potential. Encourage the behaviors that lead to those type of performances.”
Grinch admitted that Tuesdays and Wednesdays continue to be a stressful during his work week.
“I’ve been asked before, do you get nervous for games? I absolutely do, but I get more nervous about Tuesday practice because I know how valuable those reps are,” he said. “Just a constant motivation to maximize this current roster. They deserve that. That’s the expectation and be the best team they can be that coming Saturday, specific to the defense side of the ball.”