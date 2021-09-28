Three takeaways from Lincoln Riley's news conference

“They're going to be in there roaring, especially since we're Oklahoma. We're going to get everybody's best when we go there, especially from the fans. They're going start saying stuff and we've got to keep locked in on the field and do what we do.”

The Sooners have lost back-to-back games against the Wildcats, including a 48-41 road decision in 2019.

New motivation

Alex Grinch, in his first season, focused on motivational tactics like reminding that the defense ranked 127 (or last) in pass defense in the year prior to his arrival as OU’s defensive coordinator.

Vast improvement has been made. While OU can continue to get better on defense, what are Grinch’s motivational tactics now to keep the team focused?

“It’s a really interesting question. I think one of the things once you’re in the season, you immediately go into one-week evaluations. Really try to stick to that because if you go too much into big-picture stuff, you can really start patting yourself on the back in positive situations,” Grinch said.