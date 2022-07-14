Three takeaways from Brent Venables' meeting with Big 12 reporters

ARLINGTON, Texas — An energetic Brent Venables faced the Big 12 media on Thursday morning.

Oklahoma’s first-year coach answered four questions during his 20-minute session, which included a five-minute opening statement inside AT&T Stadium.

“This is my 14th year at the university, certainly in a different capacity, but I couldn’t be more thrilled and excited about the opportunity that I have in front of me,” Venables said.

Here are some takeaways from Venables’ time on the stage:

By the numbers

Venables broke down some numbers surrounding the program over the past seven months.

“This year, this version of the Oklahoma Sooners, Team 128, it will comprise with 40% of our roster will have never put on a Sooners jersey in a game before this fall,” Venables said. “There are 33 scholarship players and 15 walk-ons. We have 15 (transfers) and we have 243 starts out of those 15 transfers.”

Venables pointed out that 50 percent of the roster is made up of juniors and seniors and added that there are 13 graduate students on the team.

“During the past seven-and-a-half months, there’s been a lot going on in Norman, Oklahoma,” Venables said. “You only get one opportunity, one chance, to be a first-time head coach. To do things the right way the first time, we’ve been very patient in trying to nurture through the process foundationally and building our program the right way through relationships, accountability, structure and discipline.”

Similar look

In 1999, when Bob Stoops took over the Oklahoma football program, he welcomed transfer quarterback Josh Heupel to the team. Venables has a similar transfer in Dillon Gabriel.

“There are certainly parallels in many ways, including bringing in an experienced lefty in our first year,” Venables said.

Gabriel arrived on campus in January and has embraced his leadership role, Venables said.

“He is our quarterback,” Venables said. “Certainly anything can happen as we move forward through fall camp — it’s always about daily competition — but I feel great. I can lay my head down at night knowing not just what he has done on the football field, but the quality of person that he is.

“He’s all about the right stuff. He’s dependable. He’s reliable. He’s accountable. He’s humble. He’s one of the hardest workers. He shows up first and he’s the last one to leave.”

Day 1

Venables indicated that the Sooners will start fall camp on August 4, which is exactly three weeks from Thursday.

Oklahoma will open the season against visiting UTEP on Sept. 3.