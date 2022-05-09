 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three-star safety Kaleb Spencer commits to OU's class of 2023

OU helmets file (copy)

Three-star safety Kaleb Spencer became the fifth commitment to Oklahoma's recruiting class of 2023 Monday. Tulsa World File

Oklahoma and coach Brent Venables picked up a fifth member to the Sooners' recruiting class of 2023 Monday evening, securing the commitment of three-star safety Kaleb Spencer.

A recruit from Virginia's Life Christian Academy, Spencer is the 14th-ranked prospect in his home state and the 59th-ranked safety nationally in the class of 2023, per 247Sports.com. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound defensive back was on campus in Norman for OU's April 23 spring game and chooses the Sooners over South Carolina, Arkansas and LSU, among others including Big 12 foe West Virginia. 

OU's first-year coaching staff offered Spencer earlier this offseason on February 4. He later visited campus as part of OU's Junior Day in March. With size and physicality, Spencer brings versatility across the secondary and could be converted into an outside linebacker in the future.

Spencer's verbal pledge adds his name to the Sooners' growing 2023 class, which includes quarterback Jackson Arnold, wide receiver Ashton Cozart, offensive lineman Joshua Bates and running back Erik McCarty. 

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

OU beat Writer

I came to the Tulsa World as an intern in 2019, returned in Aug. 2021 and now cover the Sooners with Eric Bailey. I'm a New Yorker, a graduate of the University of Missouri and an avid soccer (read: fútbol) fan. Let's talk: eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

