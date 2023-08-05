Oklahoma’s hot run on the in-state recruiting trail continued on Saturday.

With a commitment from Edmond Santa Fe offensive lineman Josh Aisosa, the Sooners added their third in-state recruit in a little over a month to the program’s fast-rising class of 2024 Saturday afternoon.

Per 247Sports, Aisosa is a three-star prospect. The same service ranks him as the 12th-ranked recruit in the state and the No. 103 interior lineman in the nation for his class. Aisosa also held offers from Iowa State, Tulsa and Army, among others.

A two-sport athlete who also wrestles at Santa Fe, Aisosa received an offer from the Sooners on July 7. The 6-foot-3, 305-pound lineman from Edmond is OU’s third offense line commit in the upcoming class, joining three-star linemen Eugene Brooks (Chatsworth, California) and Isaiah Autry (Fulton, Mississippi).

Aisosa’s commitment comes as the latest in a recent string of in-state commitments in OU's 2024 class.

Carl Albert running back Xavier Robinson picked the Sooners over Oklahoma State, Colorado and Georgia Tech on June 27. Westmoore safety Mykel Patterson-McDonald followed with a commitment to OU on July 31.

With Aisosa’s commitment, the Sooners hold the No. 15 class nationally in 2024, per 247Sports.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.