Thoughts from The Mont: Inside a Norman bar, there’s perspective, mixed feelings on the reeling Sooners

NORMAN — It was a crisp fall Thursday afternoon, so I turned off Boyd Street and dropped into a bar. After all, as a handful of Oklahoma football players have reminded us this week, we’re in uncharted territory.

Six games into the Brent Venables era, the Sooners sit 3-3.

That mark might be familiar, even palatable in some college towns come mid-October. But Norman isn’t one of them, particularly not after the back-to-back beatdowns from TCU and Texas that has OU level with Iowa State in the cellar of the Big 12 standings.

Barring a miraculous turnaround and some help from around the league, these Sooners won’t be wrapping up Big 12 title No. 15 later this fall. Rather, OU heads into the second half of its season merely searching for the three additional wins it needs to maintain the nation’s second-longest streak of bowl appearances, a journey that begins Saturday at home against 19th-ranked Kansas.

The last time the Sooners faced a ranked Jayhawks team with OU ranked outside the AP Top 25? October 24, 1992.

All of that hung in the backdrop a little after 4 p.m. inside The Mont, where cigarette smoke floated in the air and Sooner Swirls — The Mont’s iconic frozen concoction of equal parts margarita and sangria — flew out from behind the counter, one after another.

I sat near Robin, Steve, Richard and Leo at the bar. Behind it, Lacey served drinks. Over afternoon cocktails, they chatted about the Sooners’ swoon with varying levels of surprise at the state of the program and struggled to keep the name of a certain former head coach out of their mouths.

“We’ve been spoiled,” said Robin, an off-duty bartender. “The program changed hands. You have to expect some things to have to shift around for a while. The majority of the senior players left either for the NFL or followed Lincoln (Riley). Like, it's gonna be kind of off the rails for a little bit. Trust the process.”

“No one can turn a program around in a year,” Steve said. “They said it took three or four years at Clemson to get things going. Riley took everybody with him. That’s the problem. Everybody they’ve got is young. It’s a rebuild.”

“I’m kind of surprised,” Lacey said. “I just feel like we really wanted redemption this year after Lincoln left.”

While the Sooners find themselves in a seeming state of transition 10 months after his exit, Riley now resides some 1,300 miles away, in charge of the unbeaten, sixth-ranked Trojans at USC.

I asked them: Has Riley's West Coast success added to the burn of OU’s current skid?

“I think every Sooners fan would still like to see him go down,” Lacey explained. “Just because he did us so dirty.”

“It doesn’t bother me now and it didn't bother me when he left because I was never that jazzed about anything he did,” Robin said. “He got handed fat recruits and senior players. It wasn't ever really exciting. We still choked in the playoff games. I'd rather lose and be excited about new blood and a shift in the program than just watch us rest on our laurels.”

“Went from hero to villain overnight,” said Richard, an OU-agnostic and a UCLA fan marooned in Norman. “Still don’t like him because he went to USC.”

From Riley, I switched the conversation to the man who replaced him.

Last December, Venables returned to OU after his decorated decade as defensive coordinator at Clemson. Six games into his homecoming, the early optimism fueled by the Sooners’ 3-0 start has dampened as OU’s defense leaks to historic proportions one week after another.

Counter to the tone you might find in your Twitter feed or on one of the manifold online message boards, the patrons inside The Mont offered more measured takes, willing to reserve judgment for the time being.

“I don’t know how I feel about him yet,” Robin said of the first-year head coach. “I think everything’s still kind of in flux. So like, I’m going to let him figure it out before I start calling for his head. I hate it when we do that.”

“He’s not on the field,” Leo said. “He’s the coach. Sucks when half your team leaves, too."

“I don’t know,” Lacey said. “I have to give him the whole season. I’d like to give him a chance. He has nothing to work with. This season’s more of a rebuilding deal.”

Soon, we moved on to Kansas.

At 5-1, off to their best start in more than a decade, the Jayhawks come to town in Week 7 as one of college football's best stories in 2022. This Lance Leipold-led version of Kansas also poses a real threat, both to OU's 17-game win streak over the Jayhawks and to continuing the Sooners' slide.

“Only good thing is the Kansas quarterback isn’t playing," Steve said. "That should help.”

“I wouldn’t be surprised if we lost," Robin said. "I also don’t think it would be a kick in the balls. But I don’t think that we’ll lose. I think we'll be hungry and pissed off.”

“I think they’re going to try to figure out something for Saturday because it’d be the biggest joke on the planet if we lost Saturday, right?”

From there, we progressed on down the schedule — from Iowa State to Baylor to West Virginia to Oklahoma State and Texas Tech — and to where the Sooners might find the wins required for a 24th consecutive postseason appearance.

When I presented the group with the prospect of OU missing out on a bowl game for the first time since 1998, Steve pointed to a spot to his right and delivered a dose of perspective from the past.

“I’ll tell you how bad it was when John Blake and Howard Schnellenberger were here," he said. "If OU had a game here, there’d be a stack of tickets sitting on the bar. And most of them were good, too. That’s how bad it was back then.

"They’ll come around.”