'This place is special': Mayfield relishes OU homecoming during his spring game statue ceremony

NORMAN — With a microphone in hand, Baker Mayfield stood at midfield inside Oklahoma Memorial Stadium at halftime of Saturday’s spring scrimmage.

The tribute video had already been shown. The 2017 Heisman Trophy winner had already heard the testimonials from Bob Stoops, Joe Castiglione and Joseph Harroz. And the crowd of 75,360 had already witnessed the unveiling of his statue in Heisman Park on the stadium’s video board.

All that was left for Mayfield to do was speak. His voice cracked when he did.

“This is home,” Mayfield said, fighting his emotions. “It’ll always be home. I mean that.”

“I dreamt about having a statue right there, and now I do,” he explained later in his speech. “It blows my mind.”

Two years after its originally scheduled unveiling, Mayfield’s 9-foot tall, 2,500-pound bronze figure arrived in Norman this week for Saturday’s public dedication, which unfolded in front of the roaring crowd that turned out for the first spring game under new head coach Brent Venables.

Mayfield was flanked by family, friends and OU officials during the ceremony. Also there: a trio of fellow Sooner Heisman winners in Steve Owens, Jason White and Kyler Murray.

The 2017 winner’s statue is the sixth to find a home in Heisman Park, joining Owens, White, Billy Vessels, Billy Sims and Sam Bradford. Murray, the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner, is next in line for a portrait outside the stadium’s east entrance.

The halftime celebration marked the culmination of Mayfield’s homecoming weekend in an offseason of change. He returned to Norman with his professional future uncertain. He almost certainly won't be playing for the Cleveland Browns in 2022; Mayfield expects to find his new NFL home in the coming weeks.

Saturday, as Mayfield put it, represented a “full circle” moment.

He grew up an OU fan in Texas. His first Sooner autographs came from Tinker and Steve Owens. And he fell in love with football watching Jason White.

On Saturday, with some of his heroes looking on, Mayfield became further cemented into OU’s most exclusive fraternity.

“This is unreal,” he said. “It’s so surreal. I have a ton of former teammates. Obviously my family is here. So many people that allowed me to chase my dreams and left a footprint on my life so that I could live out those dreams for real.”

About 30 minutes before kickoff, Billy and Marty Martinek stood with the crowd surrounding Mayfield's yet-to-be uncovered statue outside the stadium. The couple from Yukon met at an OU tailgate six years ago when Mayfield was quarterbacking the Sooners, and they were married in 2019.

As the Martineks rattled off their Mayfield memories, the stories centered less on his statistics or the victories that defined Mayfield's 2017 season. Instead, they spoke about about the larger-than-life presence that presided over campus that fall.

“I just liked his spunk," Marty said. "Planting the flag (at Ohio State). The Kansas grab.”

The Martineks, like millions of others, had an early look at Mayfield's statue. Photos of the bronze figure reached the world following its initial unveiling in a closed ceremony Friday night at OU Everest Indoor Training Center.

Like many on social media, the Martineks weren't sold on the resemblance between the real-life Mayfield and the figure that now sits in Heisman Park.

“His nose is kind of different" Billy said. "It’s like he’s the Terminator. His jawline isn’t that wide.”

After reflecting on his past at OU, Mayfield closed the ceremony with a focus on the future. While former OU coach Lincoln Riley coached his spring game at USC, Mayfield backed the Sooners' new head coach.

“I will say this: This place is headed in the right direction. I got to talk to Brent yesterday for about 30 minutes alone in his office. I was ready to run through a wall," Mayfield said. "We’re back. We never left, but we’re back.”

And in his final statement before exiting the field, Mayfield extended his gratitude to the crowd and hinted at another return when Murray's turn comes around.

“Thank you guys so much for coming out and letting me live my dreams," he said. "I love Sooner nation. We have another celebration this year. This place is special.”

