"This is my dream." OU captures fifth national title with 5-1 win over Florida State

“You can’t be resilient if you don’t believe in the person beside you, the person in front of you, the person behind you,” OU’s Nicole Mendes said. “If you don’t have that belief and that trust, you’re not going to go anywhere.

“I’m proud to represent my sisters, Coach (Patty) Gasso, this university. I’m not going to let anybody come out and beat me twice.”

After Florida State took the opening game, Gasso turned to Juarez in the circle.

On Wednesday, the left-hander allowed two runs on four hits in a complete game victory. The OU coach was asked if Juarez could pitch against on Thursday and, at the time, played coy.

Juarez learned she was going to throw before her team departed the hotel for Hall of Fame Stadium on Thursday.

“I felt good. I knew adrenaline was going to be going through (me) … it was my last game here as a Sooner and I just wanted to leave it all out there on the field for my teammate. That's what I did,” Juarez said.

Juarez (23-1) only allowed two hits, one run and struck out seven in her final contest in crimson and cream.