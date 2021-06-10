"This is my dream." OU captures fifth national title with 5-1 win over Florida State

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Women’s College World Series’ final out found Giselle Juarez’s glove on Thursday afternoon.
It seemed right out of a Hollywood script.
Juarez, playing her final game at Oklahoma, dominated Florida State in a 5-1 victory that clinched the 2021 NCAA national championship. After catching the short popup, the pitcher slammed her glove to the ground and joined the celebratory dog pile reserved for champions.
“Honestly, I was hoping it didn’t go in the sun and that they would let me catch it,” said Juarez, who was named WCWS most outstanding player. “It felt so slow motion. Then I just looked up after I caught it and saw (catcher Kenzie) Hansen running at me. It was a surreal, awesome moment.”
The Sooners (56-4) ended their prolific season with a wild ride through the WCWS. They played six elimination games, but never gave up on themselves in earning the program’s fifth national championship.
Whether under the USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium lights or a blistering June sun, the celebration will remain memorable.
OU won the final two contests of the best-of-3 championship series against the Seminoles. They ended their 60-game season without back-to-back losses, which were important to avoid at the WCWS.
“You can’t be resilient if you don’t believe in the person beside you, the person in front of you, the person behind you,” OU’s Nicole Mendes said. “If you don’t have that belief and that trust, you’re not going to go anywhere.
“I’m proud to represent my sisters, Coach (Patty) Gasso, this university. I’m not going to let anybody come out and beat me twice.”
After Florida State took the opening game, Gasso turned to Juarez in the circle.
On Wednesday, the left-hander allowed two runs on four hits in a complete game victory. The OU coach was asked if Juarez could pitch against on Thursday and, at the time, played coy.
Juarez learned she was going to throw before her team departed the hotel for Hall of Fame Stadium on Thursday.
“I felt good. I knew adrenaline was going to be going through (me) … it was my last game here as a Sooner and I just wanted to leave it all out there on the field for my teammate. That's what I did,” Juarez said.
Juarez (23-1) only allowed two hits, one run and struck out seven in her final contest in crimson and cream.
“I'm just overwhelmed with joy for that young lady because she was very diligent and fought through it and didn't have her best season, and she would tell you that, but I don't know that it matters right now to her because she had that moment in the course of about seven days,” Gasso said. “It caps off her career in the most ultimate way you could ever think of.”
The pitcher also received early offensive support, which had been an issue during the WCWS.
Jocelyn Alo — the hero of Wednesday’s win — popped a pitch over the left-field wall to give OU a 1-0 lead in the first inning.
“Today when I saw the ball go out, I was like, ‘Yes, finally,’” Alo said. “It was just very good. I just really stuck to my plan, and I knew what I wanted. It was good to see the ball go out and just give us the early lead.”
Jayda Coleman floated around the bases in the second inning after connecting on FSU starter Danielle Watson’s 2-1 pitch and sending it over the left-field wall.
A smiling Coleman didn’t have a home run trot. She sprinted to the plate. Her opposite-field shot gave the Sooners a 2-0 lead in the second.
“I can’t believe I’m sitting here right now, actually having this hat on and this shirt,” Coleman said while wearing national championship gear during the postgame press conference. “I believed in this team that we were going to do it, but to actually do it, I just want to cry. This is my dream.”
The Sooners set a WCWS record for home runs. Coleman’s shot gave her team 15 homers through eight contests. It also set the team’s single-season record of 161.
Thursday’s afternoon game was originally scheduled for Wednesday evening, but Sunday’s weather delay pushed everything back.
The matinee contest aided the Seminoles in scoring their only run.
With two outs, Sydney Sherrill lofted a high infield fly with a runner on second. Second baseman Tiare Jennings lost the ball in the sun. The ball harmlessly fell to the dirt and allowed Kalei Harding to score.
OU broke things open in the third inning.
Jennings reached base with a single, which chased Watson from the game. Florida State turned to Emma Wilson, who struggled. She got two groundouts, but threw a wild pitch to allow Jennings to score and then walked Hansen and Mackenzie Donihoo.
Coleman’s two-RBI double scored the baserunners and chased Wilson from the game.
Kathryn Sandercock, FSU’s starter on Wednesday night, entered and shut the Sooners down.
But Florida State couldn’t find any offense against Juarez, who didn’t allow a hit after the third inning.
“We're going to have to give different looks to them today to get through it,” FSU coach Lonni Alameda said about her pitching game plan. “ The main thing is we have to score runs. It wasn't going to be a 1-0 ball game, a 2-1 ball game. They hit the ball, and we knew that. So we had to sell out to try to beat some of their hitters.
“The inning got to us.”
The Sooners became more energized with each Juarez pitch. The only time the pitcher seemed nervous was trying to get the final out and set off the coronation.
When FSU’s Devyn Flaherty hit a weak popup to Juarez after fouling four consecutive pitches, OU found itself once against on top of the softball world.
Mendes began her career as a national champion with the Sooners in 2017. She’ll leave the program with the same title while preparing for the upcoming Olympics.
“I grew from a young girl into a woman during these past five years,” Mendes said. “The ups, the downs, the trials, I’m at peace. I’m so grateful for the time that I’ve had at OU and for the experiences that coach and the team has taught me.”
Oklahoma 5, Florida State 1
FSU;001;000;0;--;1;2;0
OU;113;000;x;--;5;5;0
Watson, Wilson (3), Sandercock (3) and Shelnutt, LaPreste (4), Shelnutt (6). Juarez and Hansen. HR: Alo, Coleman. W: Juarez (23-1). L: Watson (12-2).