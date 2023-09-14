Eric Bailey Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Eric Bailey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It only takes one tiny spark to reignite a massive fire.

Sooner Nation discovered that after the release of Lincoln Riley’s interview on the YouTube series “In Depth with Graham Bensinger” on Wednesday afternoon.

Does time heal all wounds? Oklahoma fans will never get to start the clock as long as the scabs keep getting reopened from the point of Riley’s move from Oklahoma to USC.

Among the 20 short segments was a nine-minute portion titles “Sooner fans threatened my family’s safety” where Riley mentioned security incidents that put his family at risk including people trying to break into his Norman home after the coaching change.

"And 95% of the fans and people out there at Oklahoma or anybody else are great,” Riley said. “You typically always have that percentage that, at times, take it too far. Obviously, this was one of those instances."

Did this actually happen? According to a report by SoonerScoop's George Stoia, Norman police did receive calls of “suspicious activity” at Riley’s home on Dec. 17 and Dec. 19, 2021, but there wasn’t an official incident or police report.

It’s funny, the number 95% that was mentioned in that quote.

It’s the exact percentage of Riley’s 20 segments with Bensinger that probably didn’t anger OU fans. The other 5% took care of that.

There truly is only one way to help settle this "Sooner Nation versus Lincoln Riley" frustration that won’t fade away soon.

It can be taken care of in a few months in San Antonio. Or New Orleans. Or Pasadena. Or Houston.

Oklahoma vs. USC on the football field seems to be the only way that things can satisfy Sooners fans.

Nothing short of these teams playing each other in the Alamo Bowl or pairing up in the College Football Playoff this season can help ease things.

It’s highly unlikely that Joe Castiglione will go out of his way to try to schedule a nonconference game with USC, especially with the slates already planned years in advance (anyone else counting down to the OU-Clemson home-and-home series in 2035 and 2036?)

Plus, there’s no guarantee that Riley will be at USC in five to 10 years, let alone two or three seasons.

So, let’s just hope that OU and USC play their ways into an Alamo Bowl game this season, which means both had very good seasons - or a CFP contest that would mean two great seasons with an amazing prize (championship game appearance? National championship?) for the winner.

At this point, any game between the school probably would satisfy the fan base more than the players involved. The OU roster doesn’t include many remaining players from Riley’s final 2021 game. There are only five players on offense left from the Alamo Bowl depth chart that was guided by interim coach Bob Stoops.

And what a reunion – and blazing inferno – that would be.