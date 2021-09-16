Whether it was the Game of the Century in 1971 or OU's signature 2000 win on its way to a national title, the OU-Nebraska series has produced a number of unforgettable contests. Here are the 10 best.

Thanksgiving Day 1971 in Norman

No. 1 Nebraska 35, No. 2 Oklahoma 31

The gold standard. No. 1 vs. No. 2. Bob Devaney vs. Chuck Fairbanks. Tom Osborne vs. Barry Switzer (as up-and-coming offensive coordinators). Rich Glover vs. Tom Brahaney in an over-the-ball battle of All-American linemen. Jerry Tagge and Jack Mildren at quarterback. Johnny Rodgers and Greg Pruitt at halfback. Bud Wilkinson, even, as color commentator for the ABC telecast.

Nov. 26, 1976 in Lincoln

No. 8 Oklahoma 20, No. 10 Nebraska 17

Any game that births “Sooner Magic” goes into the time capsule. It happened on third-and-20 in the fourth quarter, on a Dean Blevins pass to Steve Rhodes followed by Rhodes’ lateral to Elvis Peacock. The “Hook and Lateral” put OU on Nebraska’s 2, Peacock scored from there and history was made.

Nov. 22, 1986 in Lincoln

No. 3 Oklahoma 20, No. 5 Nebraska 17

More “Magic.” OU’s penultimate drive covered 94 yards. It featured a fumble nullified by a Nebraska face mask, a fourth down conversion and Jamelle Holieway’s tying touchdown pass to Keith Jackson. The Sooners’ defense held, Holieway regained the ball and Jackson’s acrobatic catch set up Tim Lashar’s decisive 31-yard field goal.

Nov. 11, 1978 in Lincoln

No. 4 Nebraska 17, No. 1 Oklahoma 14

OU’s wishbone installation was both dazzling and dangerous. Billy Sims embodied that double edge, prancing to the ’78 Heisman Trophy but also fumbling away certain victory at the Nebraska 3-yard line late in the fourth quarter. He would extract some revenge at the Orange Bowl rematch seven weeks later.

Nov. 21, 1987 in Lincoln

No. 2 Oklahoma 17, No. 1 Nebraska 7

“Game of the Century II” lacked the original’s drama, but still produced vintage moments. None loomed larger than Patrick Collins’ 65-yard touchdown sprint down the OU sideline to vault the Sooners ahead in the third quarter.

Oct. 28, 2000 in Norman

No. 2 Oklahoma 31, No. 1 Nebraska 14

Make this one “Game of the Century III.” The Huskers jumped ahead 14-0 before a young Bob Stoops settled down his defense. Josh Heupel and the OU offense took flight. For the first time since ’87 there were oranges on Owen Field celebrating a No. 1-ranked football team.

Nov. 22, 1980 in Lincoln

No. 9 Oklahoma 21, No. 4 Nebraska 17

The touchdown underdog Sooners used two big closing moments by freshman Buster Rhymes to stun their rivals and swipe the Big Eight championship. The word “jinx” popped up in postgame, with Switzer running his head coaching record against Osborne to 8-1.

Nov. 24, 1979 in Norman

No. 8 Oklahoma 17, Nebraska 14

Sims atoned for his year-old fumble and then some, denting the nation’s top-ranked run defense for 247 yards in this Big Eight title winner. Other highlights: J.C. Watts’ 58-yard touchdown strike to Forrest Valora, Mike Babb’s clinching interception and Nebraska’s “fumblerooski” taken 15 yards for a score by lineman Randy Schleusener.

Oct. 27, 2001 in Lincoln

No. 3 Nebraska 20, No. 2 Oklahoma 10

“Their trick play worked, ours didn’t.” Stoops’ game summary was right on. Quarterback Eric Crouch caught the Huskers’ reverse pass for a 63-yard touchdown. QB Nate Hybl had slipped down trying to haul in OU’s reverse pass earlier, ending the Sooners’ chances on a day Jason White got hurt and their offense never got going.

Halloween Day 1959 in Lincoln

Nebraska 25, No. 19 Oklahoma 21

The most underrated upset in series history, and among the most important outcomes in Husker history. OU squandered a 340-161 yardage advantage and a 74-game conference win streak. Nebraska gained some momentum. Devaney came aboard three years later and the Big Red was born.

