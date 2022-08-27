The surprising game that changed college football in Oklahoma

To generations of friend and foe alike, the University of Oklahoma’s place among college football’s elite has been a given. A divine right.

Such was not the case, though, on the afternoon of Nov. 24, 1945, when the OU Sooners and the Oklahoma A&M Cowboys took the field at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium for a game that changed the trajectory of not only OU and OSU, but the University of Tulsa, as well.

On that day in 1945, it was A&M — now Oklahoma State — that had one of the best teams in the country.

Tulsa did, too.

OU was only third-best in its own state, and by far.

Oklahoma State was undefeated and on its way to the Sugar Bowl, which it would win handily. The University of Tulsa had lost only to OSU and No. 8 Indiana, had just beaten Arkansas 45-13, and was about to play in its fifth straight New Year’s bowl game in an era when that meant something.

OU was 5-4, with losses to Texas, Texas A&M, TCU and Missouri. Its coach had quit, and the program seemed adrift.

OSU did nothing that day to dispel the impression. Junior All-American Bob Fenimore, leading the nation in rushing and total yards for a second straight year, returned the opening kickoff 57 yards, to the OU 24. Jim Reynolds, brother of baseball great Allie Reynolds, scored on the next play, and OSU’s all-star lineup was off to a 47-0 romp.

For OU, it was a humbling loss, the most lopsided in the school’s 50 years of football and a further sign of decline. For 1940-45, OU’s record was 33-21-3.

TU’s was 47-12-1, OSU’s 37-15-2.

TU had not lost a regular-season game in 2½ years until Fenimore’s go-ahead touchdown pass and game-saving interception extracted an epic 46-40 OSU victory at Skelly Stadium midway through the 1944 season. Tulsa was a heavy favorite, having won nine of its last 10 against OSU, including 55-6 the previous year. The week before the 1944 OSU game, the Hurricane beat Ole Miss 47-0 in Memphis.

In 1942 and 1943, TU had beaten Oklahoma by a combined score of 43-6. After the 1944 loss to Oklahoma State, the Golden Hurricane beat Georgia Tech in the Orange Bowl.

Finding a phenom

Except for a brief spell under Lynn “Pappy” Waldorf in the early 1930s, OSU had not amounted to much in football. After the 1938 season, however, it hired successful Oklahoma City Capitol Hill coach Edwin Maurice “Jim” Lookabaugh, with immediate results.

A multisport star for the Cowboys a generation earlier, the tall, lean Lookabaugh was 17-10-2 in his first three seasons, and in 1943 brought in what was probably the school’s best football freshman class to that point. Heading it was the 17-year-old Fenimore, who may have been the best triple-threat player in the country.

In his first game as a collegian, against Texas Tech, Fenimore rushed 19 times for 98 yards, completed nine of 18 passes for 87 yards, caught a pass for 11 yards, intercepted a pass, punted twice for a 41-yard average, had 181 yards in punt returns including an 80-yard touchdown, and kicked all three extra points in a 21-13 victory.

A Woodward High School phenom, Fenimore was recruited by OSU and TU, but not OU.

OU had had some good teams, most notably in 1914-16, when the Sooners won 18 straight games under Bennie Owen, and 1937-38 under Tom Stidham, when they won 14 in a row, played in their first bowl, and end Waddy Young became the school’s first consensus All-American.

But those records were achieved against state and regional competition. OU was not a national power, certainly not in the way it is thought of today. Its unbeaten 1938 team had a solid defense and reached No. 4 in the rankings but gained less than 100 yards against Tennessee in the 1939 Orange Bowl and lost 17-0.

Stidham, the coach of that team, left two seasons later for Marquette — a move akin to Lincoln Riley leaving Norman for Las Cruces instead of Los Angeles.

Rude awakening

Slim, bespectacled Dewey “Snorter” Luster, an OU alumnus who had been a 135-pound end for Bennie Owen, inherited the head coaching job.

Luster had won a lot of games at Norman High School, but the pressure of coaching OU does not seem to have agreed with him. He suffered from a stomach ailment that caused him to miss the 1944 OU-OSU game — won 28-6 by the Cowboys — and had already been talked out of quitting at least once before tendering his final resignation two weeks ahead of the 1945 Bedlam debacle.

Luster was not a bad coach. He had only one losing season, 1942, when wartime enlistments and callups decimated a promising freshman class. He won back-to-back Big 6 titles. But he was 0-5 against Texas, 2-2-1 against Oklahoma State and 0-2 against Tulsa.

The 1944 and ’45 seasons were a rude awakening for OU. Just a few years earlier, following the unbeaten 1938 regular season, the Sooners had threatened to cancel the OSU series unless the Cowboys agreed to play all of the games in Norman. Now OSU had beaten them badly two years in a row and had its best players, including Fenimore, returning for the 1946 season.

And it got worse. Texas, after a dreadful run in the 1930s, was back on top. Innovative Don Faurot, back from coaching high-octane service teams, was again at Missouri’s helm.

But if the 47-0 loss to OSU in Norman was the program’s nadir, it was also an opportunity.

Bringing in Bud

In his book “Presidents Can’t Punt,” OU President George Lynn Cross says the idea of building the Sooners into a football powerhouse was formulated in the first regents meeting after Luster’s resignation.

According to Cross, what began as a discussion of “the social and psychological problems” of the state, magnified by the book and movie “The Grapes of Wrath,” turned into a pitch by regent Lloyd Noble to raise Oklahomans’ spirits by creating a football team they could rally behind.

World War II had just ended. Hundreds if not thousands of football players, many of whom had played for service teams, were being discharged. So were the men who coached them.

Several of the service teams had been juggernauts featuring both collegiate and pro players, as well as some of the best coaches in the country.

The trick was to find one of those coaches and a bunch of those players.

OU’s athletic director, Jap Haskell, had served in the Navy during the war, and through him the Sooners hired as head coach Jim Tatum, who had coached a Navy team in Florida and been an assistant under Faurot with Iowa Pre-Flight.

With Tatum, as an assistant, came the man who changed everything: Bud Wilkinson.

The rough-edged Tatum presented himself and the refined Wilkinson as a package deal; according to Cross, several regents favored splitting up the package, hiring Wilkinson as head coach immediately and tossing Tatum aside.

Ultimately, they did not.

Tatum did indeed bring in a whole new team, culled from open tryouts that attracted hundreds of prospects. The Sooners won eight games in 1946, including a 72-13 drubbing of OSU and a victory over North Carolina State in the Gator Bowl.

Despite the promising start, Cross and the regents do not seem to have been overly upset when they learned Tatum intended to resign immediately after the Gator Bowl and go directly to Maryland with his entire staff. Cross flew through a winter storm not to dissuade Tatum, but to convince Wilkinson he was the coach to replace him.

OU fans know the rest — and so, to their sorrow, do a lot of OSU and TU fans.

Sun sets on Stillwater

Wilkinson and his version of the split-T offense dominated college football for the next 15 years. The Sooners won their first national championship in 1950, two more in 1955 and 1956, and 14 conference championships. Their 47 straight victories from 1953 to 1957 remain a national record.

And while OU fortunes have ebbed and flowed in the decades since, the sense of inevitability engendered by the Wilkinson years has never diminished. Down years have always been followed by winning eras. Losing has simply not been tolerated.

The promise of 1945 faded quickly for Oklahoma State. Hobbled by injuries that turned Fenimore into strictly a passer in his final season, OSU tumbled to 3-7-1 in 1946, and soon Lookabaugh was being hung in effigy on the Stillwater campus. He resigned after the 1949 season and never coached again.

The Cowboys went 20 years without another Bedlam win and beat OU only three times in the next 49 years. OSU did not finish in the top 10 again for almost four decades and, despite sustained success in recent years, has never again quite found the magic of that 1945 season.

Neither has Tulsa. TU’s ups and downs have included a conference title as recently as 2020; its rosters have been populated by such greats as Howard Twilley, Steve Largent and Zaven Collins. But it’s never been back to the 1940s mountain top; in the current college football environment, many doubt it ever will.

The 1945 OU-OSU game was not the biggest game the two ever played, but none has proved a greater watershed. Perhaps it was only coincidental. OU was going to make a change regardless.

But one has to wonder whether Cross and his regents would have moved so boldly had they not been prodded by consecutive blowout losses to their in-state rivals, or by developments south of the Red River at the University of Texas.

John Scott, in his book “Bud Wilkinson and the Rise of Oklahoma Football,” says Tatum told Wilkinson early on, “There are two things I’ve learned about this job. One, we better beat Texas before long. Two, we better beat (OSU) immediately.”

