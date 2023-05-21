If Austin Reaves’ run with the Los Angeles Lakers’ through the NBA’s Western Conference playoffs has looked familiar, that’s because it is — at least to the people who spent three seasons coaching the former Oklahoma guard in Norman from 2018-21.

“What he did his last year at OU is pretty much what he’s doing with the Lakers,” former Sooners coach Lon Kruger told the Tulsa World last week. “I think the Lakers are the best when he’s got the ball.”

With late-game gumption that could make Bill Raftery blush, a series of “I’m him” moments and at least one meme-able press conference hairdo, Reaves has sent waves across the NBA landscape this spring. As eye-catching? The metrics surrounding his performances as Reaves puts a stamp on the final months of his second season in the league.

Consider these figures ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported last month from the player tracking service Second Spectrum:

Through the final 10 games of the regular season, the Lakers posted an effective field goal percentage of 70.2% on shots taken directly from Reaves’ passing, the fifth-highest rate among eligible passers.

Over the span of the 82-game regular season, the Lakers outscored opponents by 14.3 points per 100 possessions in the 390 minutes Reaves spent on the court with teammates LeBron James and Anthony Davis — the 6-foot-5 guard at his best in an on-ball role distributing to the pair of future hall of famers.

And from the jump of his first NBA postseason, Reaves has made his presence known plenty: 23 points against the Memphis Grizzlies in his playoff debut on April 16; 17.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.6 rebounds per contest over the final three games of the first round series. In Round 2, Reaves tallied 23 points and six assists in the deciding game against the Golden State Warriors.

In the conference finals series that hits Game 4 Monday night with L.A. trailing the Denver Nuggets 3-0, he’s posting 22.6 points per game.

The bottom line? James’ Los Angeles Lakers are relying heavily on the Sooners’ former first team All-Big 12 standout as a primary ball handler.

“(It was) definitely a consideration around Austin and how do we free up more — both time for him and then ability to make plays with the ball in his hand,” Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka told McMenamin. “Because the analytics show he’s highly effective.”