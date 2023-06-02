At least for the moment, the SEC’s great scheduling debate is settled.

During the conference’s annual spring meetings this week in Destin, Florida, league administrators agreed to stick with the SEC’s current eight-game format when Oklahoma and Texas arrive in 2024, opting against the adoption of a widely-debated nine-game model.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said Thursday that matchups and game sites for the 2024 conference season will be announced on June 14. Under the eight-game model, the SEC will scrap divisions in 2024 when the league grows to 16 teams following the Sooners and Longhorns’ arrival from the Big 12 on July 1, 2024.

The decision to keep hold of an eight-game conference schedule brings to a close one of the most hotly discussed concerns across major college football since OU and Texas received unanimous invites to join the SEC nearly two years ago. Earlier this week, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart summed up a debate that's unfolded largely behind-closed-doors this way: “Most overrated conversation there ever was.”

But the solution is likely only temporary. According to reports, the eight-game format in 2024 is viewed widely across the league as a short-term model; Sankey told reporters Thursday that a long-term plan — likely around a nine-game format — could be in place as soon as the 2025 football season.

Of note, OU athletic director Joe Castiglione and Texas’ Chris Del Conte (and administrators from both schools) were on-site for the league meetings this week but did not vote on the scheduling matter. OU and Texas will become full voting members in July 2024.

For now, the landscape of the SEC the Sooners will join in 13 months time is clear.

So what do the developments settled on by league decision makers this week at the Hilton Sandestin mean for OU?

What will 2024 look like?

For reference, here’s how the Sooners’ 2023 schedule breaks down in the program's final season in the Big 12: three non conference games (Arkansas State, SMU, Tulsa), followed by nine conference games in the new-look, 14-team Big 12.

Come 2024, OU will move to four nonconference games with eight SEC matchups on the slate for its debut season in the conference. Per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, the 2024 conference opponents released later this month will be determined by factors including traditional rivalries and a “metric to achieve fair and balanced matchups.”

As of June 1, the Sooners have two nonconference dates on the schedule for 2024: an Aug. 31 meeting with Temple and a Sept. 14 matchup with Tulane, both in Norman.

OU administrators have been orchestrating the details of the school’s move to the SEC since at least July of 2021, including matters surrounding scheduling. Last September, the Sooners scrapped a 2023 nonconference meeting with future league foes Georgia due to OU’s impending jump to the SEC.

This week’s developments at the conference level now leave the Sooners to find two additional conference dates for its schedule in 2024 on relatively short notice.

In his comments Thursday, Sankey specified that each school will be required to schedule at least one nonconference opponent from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 or a major independent in 2024.

How many major conference programs are yet to settle their 2024 nonconference schedules? It’s a difficult question to answer.

But Castiglione and OU could be staring down a tall (and expensive) task scheduling a pair of additional opponents as the Sooners work to complete an initial nonconference schedule in their new conference home.

What happens beyond 2024?

Sure to be influenced by television dollars, College Football Playoff realignment, league membership preferences and a host of other factors, the SEC’s eight-game model is only guaranteed for 2024.

Taking on a nine-game model next fall would have forced SEC schools to cancel 14 nonconference games. Sankey this week cited value in maintaining a status quo in a period of membership transition.

However, the expectation remains that the SEC will progress toward plans for a long-term model favoring a nine-game format as soon as next year.

A nine-game SEC schedule would likely be implemented under a rotational, “3-6” format guided by traditional and secondary rivalries with three permanent SEC rivals and six other conference opponents rotating each season.

If the SEC sticks with the eight-game model long term, the most likely solution is a “1-7” format (one permanent opponent, seven rotating) with Texas nearly certain as the Sooners’ annual rival.

Permanent opponents for OU?

Central to the scheduling battle is the selection of permanent conference rivals.

Among the universally agreed points in the eight-game vs. nine-game debate is the value of traditional rivalries. No matter the outcome, OU-Texas will be preserved just like Georgia-Florida and Alabama-Auburn with the Longhorns as the Sooners’ primary rival.

“We’ve obviously made it clear that we want to remain and have our rivalry with the University of Texas,” Castiglione said on March 8. “We'll see how the other models dictate the other competition, whether it's an eight-game schedule or the changes that a nine-game schedule would bring.”

Under the “1-7” format, Texas would stand as OU’s lone permanent rival.

But how to determine the Sooners’ remaining annual rivals under the “3-6” format? Therein lies the fun of the SEC’s scheduling model drama.

“That's not for me to speculate in front of you all,” Castiglione said when asked about preferences over permanent opponents. “When we're in the closed doors, we might be asked that and we'll give our answer. But I think there are a multitude of factors.”

After Texas, most projections for OU’s permanent opponents in the “3-6 format” include a relative regional rival (Missouri or Arkansas) and fellow blueblood (Alabama, Georgia, Florida, LSU, etc.).

Conference championships

One day after settling its future football scheduling matter, the SEC released a slate of conference championship sites as far out as 2034-35 on Friday.

The SEC football title game will remain at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium through 2026-27.

Nashville will stay as the home of the league’s men’s basketball tournament through 2028-29 with the SEC women’s basketball championship in Greenville, South Carolina, for at least the next two seasons.

Pertinent to the Sooners: OU will host the SEC softball championship at the program’s future home at Love’s Field in 2031-32. Additionally, OU is slated for future championship hosting duties in women’s tennis (2025-26, 2032-33), men’s tennis (2030-31) and outdoor track and field (2031-32).

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.