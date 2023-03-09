KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Despite a roster that at times seemed ill-suited to the rigors of the Big 12 and a harrowing trek through a historically elite conference, Oklahoma’s Porter Moser felt like the Sooners stepped into every game this winter expecting to win.

“As daunting as the schedule was, I thought they believed they could win every game,” Moser said from a podium inside T-Mobile Center Wednesday night, minutes after Oklahoma State bounced OU from the Big 12 Tournament with a 57-49 opening night win. “I thought they believed we could win it and we competed with some of the best teams in the country in some of the best venues in the country.”

“We were right there,” he continued. “But we fell short.”

Near-misses stood among the common themes of a men’s basketball season in Norman that disappointed, frustrated and ultimately fell short of expectations, mercifully reaching its finish line Wednesday night in a third Bedlam beatdown in the span of 49 days. A year after the Sooners went 19-16 with seven Big 12 wins and hosting honors for the opening rounds of the NIT in Moser’s debut season, OU stepped back in Year 2 under the 54-year-old coach.

The Sooners’ campaign began on Nov. 7 with a 52-51 loss to Sam Houston, but OU steadied itself to claim a Jumpman Invitational title over Thanksgiving and closed non-conference play with a 9-3 record following a win against Florida on Dec. 20.

The victory over the Gators came four days after the Sooners topped Central Arkansas in Norman. It would be the last time the OU strung together consecutive wins in 2022-23.

Two wins and losses to three ranked opponents in five games settled by five points or less is how the Sooners opened their penultimate run through the Big 12. But narrow margins soon grew. Of OU’s final 10 regular season conference defeats, eight came by double digits.

In the end, the Sooners’ six Quad 1 wins and high-points like the Jan. 28 win over then-second-ranked Alabama and February wins over Kansas State, Iowa State and TCU simply proved too few and too far between.

When the buzzer sounded Wednesday, OU left Kansas City a sub-.500 record of 15-17 and a second straight finish outside of the elusive NCAA Tournament field.

Moser indicated that OU would consider playing in an alternative postseason tournament such as the NIT or CBI if the Sooners get an invite. “I always like to compete,” he said. But any additional games tacked onto the Sooners’ schedule this month will only temporarily obscure the issues OU must address whenever it turns the page to 2023-24.

“My expectation was to get in the tournament,” Moser said. “My expectation is to take this program and be at a high level and we didn't do that — not yet. And we've got to be better.”

Perhaps most troubling in the Sooners’ third and final loss to Oklahoma State Wednesday was the familiarity. OU’s 14th defeat to a Big 12 foe featured so many elements present in the 13 league losses that came before it.

The Sooners who leaned so heavily on the tenacious, if often overmatched Tanner Groves and finished last in the Big 12 with 32.8 rebounds per game were again dominated inside by the Cowboys. From the field, an OU offense that finished seventh in field goal percentage during conference play turned in its worst shooting performance of the season (14-of-56 — 25%).

And with the Sooners’ flickering NCAA Tournament hopes on the line, the 266th-fastest offense in the nation mustered a season-low 49 points. After opening the season in November with its lowest opening night scoring performance since 1956, OU closed it with less than 50 points in a postseason game for the first time since 2008.

On display as the Sooners sealed their first losing season since 2016-17 was the lack of size, athleticism and offensive firepower that limited OU in Moser’s second season. He checked each category by name speaking on the primary places the Sooners will seek to bolster itself in Year 3.

“I think we've got to increase our length, athleticism, (and) shooting to start with,” Moser said. “That will start this spring (in) recruiting. I think we've got to continue to be better offensively.”

In yet another offseason, the Sooners will look to the transfer portal this spring to upgrade the roster for 2023-24. Likely at the top of Moser’s wishlist will be at least one interior presence to replace Groves, a ball handler and another athletic wing to fit OU’s preferred operation of creating transition offense through defense.

Of the 13 scholarship players on the Sooners’ roster, Groves is the only player who cannot return after this season.

Grant Sherfield, Jalen Hill and Jacob Groves went through senior day festivities on March 4, but each holds eligibility into next season and could return to OU, hit the portal or turn pro. Bench guard Bijan Cortes (17.2 minutes per game) and C.J. Noland (14.2 minutes) and Joe Bamisile (11.4) could contemplate their futures, as well.

Simmering over the course of the Sooners’ otherwise down season has been a budding young core for the future.

Freshman Milos Uzan took hold of a spot in the starting lineup in December and never gave it up before fellow newcomer Otega Oweh joined him in the starting unit for OU’s final nine games. Alongside Uzan and Oweh, Benny Schröder should see more time on the floor next season, as will 6-foot-11 center Luke Northweather following his redshirt season.

The Sooners are also slated to return former Missouri transfer Yaya Keita (season-ending surgery) with four-star freshmen Kaden Cooper and Jacolb Cole arriving on campus this summer.

"Looking at what they brought to the table this year, I mean, I'm so proud of those guys," Groves said of the Sooners' underclassmen. "I just think they compete their asses off and it's been great playing with those guys.”

Behind the scenes, Moser says, OU took steps in his second season toward becoming the program he envisions building in Norman. In 2023-24, it'll be imperative for that progress to spill onto the floor, something the Sooners could achieve with the right combination of returnees, progress within the ongoing youth movement and hits in the transfer portal.

Undisputed with no NCAA Tournament banners and a 34-33 record through 77 games under the new regime is that the path forward is clear.

"We've got to get better," Moser said. "It starts with me. Starts with development. Starts with recruiting in a lot of areas. But we've got to get better.