Last month, there was the 50th anniversary of Barry Switzer having become OU’s head football coach. Switzer’s remarkable life and career were chronicled in “Switzer – The Players’ Coach,” a book written by Jimmie Tramel and published in 2014 by the Tulsa World; and in a “Switzer at 75” Tulsa World package written by Bill Haisten in 2012. The following are facts-and-figures excerpts from the “Switzer at 75” package:

• Barry Layne Switzer was born on Oct. 5, 1937, in Crossett, Ark. Crossett is 135 miles south of Little Rock and only a few miles north of the Louisiana border.

• When Switzer was a newborn, his family’s home was a houseboat.

• As an OU assistant, Barry Switzer aggressively recruited Black athletes years before some other power programs like Texas.

• When Switzer succeeded Chuck Fairbanks as the Sooner head man, he was 35 and made $24,000.

• During a mid-’70s charity golf event at Tulsa’s Southern Hills Country Club, Switzer was in a group that included Bob Hope and Oral Roberts.

• Switzer-coached OU teams captured three national championships (1974, 1975, 1985) and 12 Big Eight titles.

• Switzer’s record against Texas was 9-5-2.

• Switzer’s record against Nebraska was 12-5.

• In eight of Switzer’s 12 victories over Nebraska, the Sooners rallied from a fourth-quarter deficit.

• Switzer’s record against Oklahoma State was 15-1 (8-0 in Stillwater).

• Switzer’s 1975 recruiting class rates as one of the better classes in college football history. OU signed 13 of the Dallas Times-Herald’s 19 highest-rated prospects.

• Halfback Billy Sims, destined to win the 1978 Heisman Trophy, was among the recruits who signed with Oklahoma in 1975.

• Through his first 100 games as the OU head coach, Switzer’s record was 86-11-3. Bud Wilkinson’s record was 89-8-3. Bob Stoops’ record was 82-18.

• While at Oklahoma State, Jimmy Johnson was Switzer’s rival. While at Miami (Fla.), he was Switzer’s nemesis. Johnson’s Hurricanes defeated OU during the 1985 and 1986 regular seasons, and again in the Orange Bowl at the end of the 1987 season. With its conquest of No. 1-ranked OU, Miami won the national title.

• In December 1988, the NCAA placed Switzer’s OU program on a three-year probation for 20 violations committed over an eight-year period. The Sooners were dealt a two-year bowl ban.

• When Switzer resigned as the Sooners’ coach on June 19, 1989, he had the best winning percentage (.837) among active college football coaches.

• When Switzer resigned, his age was 51. “It’s no fun anymore,” he said. “I’m drained. I don’t have the energy level to compete in this arena today.”

• After winning two Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys, Jimmy Johnson shocked the football world by resigning on March 29, 1994. The next day, Switzer was hired to coach the Dallas Cowboys.

• In four seasons as the Dallas coach, Switzer’s regular-¬¬¬¬season record was 64-40. His winning percentage was .625. Tom Landry’s was .607. Johnson’s was .550.

• Switzer, Johnson and Pete Carroll (Southern Cal/Seattle Seahawks) are the only coaches to have captured both of the ultimate prizes in football – a college national championship and a Super Bowl championship.

• In 2009, George Strait and Reba McEntire performed during the first event at the new Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones invited Johnson and Switzer to be his special guests. Johnson attended. Switzer declined because he already had committed to appear at an American Red Cross fundraiser in Oklahoma City.

• In an oversized guest bedroom in Switzer’s home, there are four queen-sized beds. Those are the beds used by his former players when they visit Norman, so that they don't have to spend money on hotel rooms.

• Switzer was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2002.

• For 45 years, Switzer was the honorary head coach of the Oklahoma Special Olympics.

• In those 45 years, Switzer has never failed to attend the opening ceremony of the Oklahoma Special Olympics.

• Each year, Switzer presented the Special Olympics Oklahoma Athlete of the Year award and led the athletes in the Special Olympics Oath: “Let me win. But, if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.”

• The Oklahoma Special Olympics would officially get under way when Switzer took the microphone and said, “I now pronounce the Summer Games open. Let the Games begin!”

• The original Barry Switzer Center – the structure at the south end of OU’s Memorial Stadium – was dedicated on April 24, 1999. It housed coaches’ offices, the locker room, a museum and the strength-and-conditioning facility. Built in combination with the most recent stadium renovation, a new Switzer Center was dedicated in 2018.

• Becky Buwick coached the OU women’s gymnastics team to five Big Eight championships. Buwick and Switzer have been married since 2000.

• Switzer’s home is located on the southwest edge of the OU campus.