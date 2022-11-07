The 'program guys' Porter Moser built around at Loyola are disappearing. Can Oklahoma's second-year coach still build the program he wants in Norman?

NORMAN — The phone calls were ceaseless and arriving from every angle in April 2018. So, sometime in the weeks after Loyola-Chicago’s spellbinding run to the Final Four in San Antonio, Porter Moser set up a meeting with two of his most important remaining players.

By then, Moser’s relative national anonymity had vanished. The 11th-seeded Ramblers’ five-game tear through that spring’s NCAA Tournament catapulted Loyola and its then-49-year-old basketball coach onto the map, and suddenly, Moser was the hottest coaching commodity in the country. In the weeks that followed the trip to the Final Four, his phone buzzed frequently as his name swirled around jobs supposedly bigger and better.

Around the same time, calls were coming for Clayton Custer and Marques Townes, too.

Two of the top four minute-getters for those Cinderella Ramblers, Custer and Townes’ turned in tournament showings that turned them into coveted potential graduate transfers. They heard from ACC schools and SEC schools with the kind of offers that make your jaw drop, Townes said. One such call came from the University of Miami, the same program Loyola had knocked off in the first round of the tournament weeks earlier.

The worlds around Moser, Custer and Townes were changing fast. It’s why Moser pulled the veteran guards in for a meeting as the calendar turned from one season to the next.

“I honestly didn’t have a decision yet in my head walking into the meeting,” Townes recently recalled from his home 45 minutes outside of Budapest, Hungary, in Year 5 of an overseas pro career.

But sitting in Moser’s office, the decision came clear to Townes. Custer, now Moser’s director of video operations and player development at Oklahoma, knew he didn’t want to play elsewhere, either.

“Me and Clay both just looked at each other and said, ‘We’re staying. We’re not going anywhere,’” Townes said.

With that end of the equation settled, the players turned the question on their coach. Moser told them he wasn’t going anywhere.

“Us three sat down, almost in a triangle,” Moser recalled last month. “It was like, ‘Are you good? You good? You good? We're all good? We gave our word and we all stayed. They loved what we were building. What we built. They could have left and they didn’t.”

Moser spent three more seasons at Loyola, continuing to build around “program guys” like Townes and Custer — the players who embraced his culture, understood the system and stayed when they could have left — before the Sooners came calling in April 2021.

Now as Moser begins his second season at OU Monday night, bracing for another winter in the nation’s most competitive basketball conference with a overhauled roster to mold and postseason expectations looming again in 2022-23, he faces an existential challenge: those same players Moser made the bedrock of his success at Loyola are disappearing at a rapid rate in an era of mass transfer portal movement.

“I hope it’s not an endangered species,” he said. “I really hope so.”

But Moser is a realist and the realities of this current moment in college basketball are unavoidable.

So how does he intend to lay the foundation of his program in Norman in the face of a shifting landscape? To Moser, it’s no different today than it was at Loyola in 2018.

“You build a program where they don't want to leave,” he said.

A new reality

Of the 74 upperclassmen set to compete in the Big 12 Conference in 2022-23, only 12 remain with the program where they began their college careers without dipping into the transfer portal. Statistically speaking, if you find yourself watching any of the league’s juniors, seniors, fifth and sixth-year players this season, there’s about an 84% chance he’s been through the transfer portal at least once in his career.

Of the 62 upperclassmen with at least one transfer in their past, three jumped from one Big 12 school to another this offseason. Two — West Virginia’s Emmitt Matthew Jr. and Iowa State’s Caleb Grill — hold the unique distinction of having transferred from their original program before transferring back to the same school. Four programs — Kansas State, Iowa State, Texas Tech and West Virginia — don’t have a single upperclassman who didn’t first arrive from the portal.

No program in the conference has more upperclassmen who’ve transferred in from somewhere else than the nine on T.J. Otzelberger’s roster in Ames.

To most, it’s simply the nature of the sport in 2022. Last month at the Big 12’s season tip-off event in Kansas City, TCU coach Jamie Dixon noted that he added only one transfer over 17 seasons at Pittsburgh before returning to his alma mater in 2016.

This season, the Horned Frogs' eight veteran transfers account for nearly half of TCU’s roster.

“The only way to win in this league is to be old,” Dixon said. “Kansas had two lottery picks but they needed four sixth-year guys to win.”

At Oklahoma State, Mike Boynton has become accustomed to replenishing his roster through the portal, from centerpieces Moussa Cisse and Bryce Thompson to 2022-23 newcomers John-Michael Wright and Caleb Asberry.

“I really think, after this year, we’ll see less than 5% of college athletes start at a school and finish at a school,” the Cowboys’ sixth-year coach said.

West Virginia’s Bob Huggins, who has six upperclassmen from the portal on his roster this season, holds a more extreme view on what the future could hold.

“I don’t think, in maybe another year, we’ll ever recruit a freshman — any of us,” he said. “You’re going to recruit a freshman. Bring him in. Work with him. Get him better and you’re going to get guys out of the portal, then he’s going to say, ‘I’m not gonna sit on the bench behind these guys’. So he’s going to leave.

“I think that’s reality. So why would you bring a freshman in? Makes no sense.”

Moser thinks there can be a balance, even in 2022. To sum up that belief, Moser only needed to gaze out in front of him at the conference tip-off event last month.

In one direction, he saw the traveling contingent from Kansas State. First-year Wildcats coach Jerome Tang added upwards of 11 players from the transfer portal ahead of his debut season.

“That’s what I had to do last year,” Moser said.

In another direction, he peered upon the defending national champion Jayhawks and considered the value of Kansas mainstays Jalen Wilson and Dajuan Harris.

“Those veteran guys know exactly what they do and how they do it," Moser said. “That’s the power of having your program go like theirs goes.”

Brock Cunningham, the fifth-year forward at Texas, chuckled upon learning of his place among the select few upperclassmen across the league who’ve stayed at one school for their entire careers.

“One of 12?” he remarked. “That’s low as hell.”

Cunningham’s time with the Longhorns has afforded him more than just four starts across 75 collegiate games. Over the years spent playing in his hometown of Austin, Cunningham says he’s cultivated relationships away from basketball he never would have if he’d hit the portal early on his career.

OU’s Jalen Hill, entering his fourth season with the Sooners, says the game has gradually grown slower with each passing year he’s spent in Norman. Tanner Groves, who spent four seasons at Eastern Washington before transferring to OU after a coaching change, says he learned to find a role and picked up a “blue-collar, hard-work style” sticking around and coming off the bench for the first three years of his career.

One commonality between the league’s 74 upperclassmen regardless of transfer history or lack thereof? The current generation is far more familiar with the constant roster churn and movement presented by today’s game than the coaches they play for.

“Growing up, you're bouncing around from team to team,” Cunningham said. “If you're lucky enough to play at the next level, that's what it is. So you just kind of get used to it. It's just part of basketball in this day and age.”

'Keep fighting'

By comparative standards, Moser’s second offseason in Norman was tranquil relative to his first.

After making the jump to OU in April 2021, Moser set about overhauling a roster, assembling a coaching staff and moving his family of four kids to Norman, all while navigating the lingering limitations of COVID-19.

“We recruited Tanner Groves completely through Zoom,” Moser said. “I’ll never forget it…it was the craziest four months of my life.”

Moser was more settled in this offseason. But 2022 managed to present Moser with something even less familiar.

“This is the first year I think in my career, the whole time at Loyola, too, that I had someone in my top seven or eight rotation transfer,” he said.

The transfer exits of Umoja Gibson and Elijah Harkless headlined eight offseason departures from Moser’s first team at OU. The Sooners responded with a flurry of additions for 2022-23 including Grant Sherfield and Joe Bamisile, the transfer guards OU plans to lean on in its pursuit of bettering last season’s second round NIT exit.

“Year 2, you hope to keep building and get stronger and stronger like that,” Moser said. “But it makes it hard because you might build and build and build, invest, invest, invest and you might lose them. It’s a crazy dynamic.”

Townes, now averaging 17.7 points per game for Duna Aszfalt in Hungary’s top division, knows what the gradual progression of a Porter Moser program looks like.

The season before he arrived as a transfer from Fairleigh Dickinson, Loyola finished eighth in the Missouri Valley Conference. The next year, the Ramblers finished fifth. A year later, they claimed the conference crown and stormed to the Final Four.

All of it was built on the little details. And it all came over time.

Townes remembers the hours-long film sessions with Moser standing in front of the screen. He remembers the copious notes he and his teammates were required to take, compiled into scouting binders for each opponent. And he remembers the “laser mindset” the team took on as the methods and culture of the program slowly set in.

“Porter’s very smart in what he has planned for his team,” Townes said. “It’s based on culture. And that’s what we prided ourselves over all my years there. When you invest and you put all of your focus into what he’s doing, it becomes very hard to stop. We became one of those teams that were very hard to stop.”

In Groves, his brother Jacob, Hill and sophomore guards C.J. Noland and Bijan Cortes, Moser has the beginnings of the type of veteran core he hopes to breed in Norman. Moser has extolled on the value of having five players who know exactly what he wants all the way back to this spring’s OU Coaches Caravan.

Hill, the fourth-year forward, spoke about the family atmosphere the program has taken on since Moser’s arrival. On a given day, Hill might drop into Moser’s office for a conversation about anything but basketball.

Townes says that’s part of the formula, too.

“You can ask anybody that's part of that team: that connection off the court was something that was special,” Townes said. “I've never really had that anywhere else.”

The question in front Moser — and OU — now is whether the same program he built at Loyola can be replicated at the high-major level in 2022. April 2018 and the meeting with Custer and Townes, in many ways, already exists in a bygone era.

The modern transfer portal was still four months away from its inception that day. Name, image and likeness was years down the road. So much about college basketball has changed since Moser’s Ramblers first burst into the national spotlight some five springs ago.

Modern times may prevent Moser from building Oklahoma the way he built Loyola and his tenure in Norman may indeed be defined by how he adapts from his days in Chicago.

On the precipice of his second campaign with the Sooners, where does Moser go from here?

“I'm just going to keep fighting” he said. “Some people say just very bluntly that you’ve got to recruit your own players. I don't like saying that.

“I want to build our Oklahoma basketball family to where they don't want to leave that family. They believe in it. They believe where we're going. They love the people around them. And they don't want to leave the people they love.”