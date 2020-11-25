The Picker: On Thanksgiving, keep the peace by turning on (and turning up) the games

Three observations before this week’s picks:
1, It’s a struggle to keep track of who’s on the OKC roster following the big NBA swap meet.
When the smoke clears, Thunder assets may include Billy Paultz, the young man from Serbia and a survivalist-inspired stockpile of draft picks. Draft picks are like green stamps (remember them?) in that they’re only worth something if you exchange them for something you need. For instance, no one needs a bread box. A loaf of bread isn’t so valuable that it requires a fortress.
2, Pro football is more interesting than the college version because college ball, in the playoff era, has fallen into a rut where you see mostly the same faces in contention every season.
Hasn’t college ball always kind of been like that?
Yes, but now it seems worse than ever. Maybe the best recruits have been fooled into thinking they can only play for a ring if they consider a half dozen schools.
3, It’s Thanksgiving week. Perhaps relatives are visiting. If there has ever been a year to turn on a game and turn up the volume as loud as it can go so no one can talk politics, this is it. Preserve the peace. Play ball.
The Picks
Friday
Iowa State at Texas: Iowa State uniforms typically resemble a box of pancake mix, but the Cyclones have been wearing black this season and it’s a dressed-for-success look in a Johnny Cash/Darth Vader sort of way. But — old person talking — is black legitimately one of Iowa State’s school colors? It’s a matter of time until a college squad is decked out in all chrome. If the un-charming Texas coach ran for public office in Oklahoma and had a certain letter beside his name, would he be elected? Cyclones by 2.
Notre Dame at North Carolina: For much of history, Notre Dame has been among the most disliked programs in college ball. Now the Irish aren’t even the most disliked squad in the ACC. (Hey, Clemson. Keep talking.) North Carolina is averaging 43 points — and still found a way to drop two games. Irish by 6.
Saturday
Texas Tech at OSU: Considering fireworks of past seasons, this seems like a misprint: Cowboys have scored two offensive touchdowns in November. Will a certain news channel ask for a recount? Offensive regression plus post-Bedlam timing equals a tricky spot. Upset alert, Tech by 3.
OU at West Virginia: The Big 12’s only unbeaten-at-home squad is West Virginia, which, on the flip side, is winless on the road. The disparity seems wacky since, thanks to mostly empty stadiums, home field advantage isn’t what it used to be. Like most of 2020, it all just makes your brain hurt. Sooners by 5.
Auburn at Alabama: Hardly anybody is getting canned this year because schools are too cash-strapped to afford buyouts. Yet, somehow, Auburn still managed to lose to a school (South Carolina) that swallowed $13 million so its coach would go away ASAP. What it all means: This isn’t a year when Auburn will give Bama fits. Tide by 22.
The Pros
Thursday
Texans at Lions: The Belichick coaching tree continues to bear skunk fruit. One of his former assistants was fired by the Texans this season. Another, the Detroit coach, appears destined for an exit after the Lions’ first shutout defeat in 11 years. Texans by 9.
Washington Football Team at Cowboys: Per turkey day tradition, Cowboys are home. Now they need the other three things desired in “The Wizard of Oz.” Dallas by 4.
Sunday
Chiefs at Buccaneers: Or, what if the PGA went head-to-head against the Senior Tour? Drive for show, Chiefs by 10.
Monday
Seahawks at Eagles: Seen the Eagles’ schedule? They’re not winning the division. The Picker predicted weeks ago that Dallas would win the division with six victories. Order those commemorative T-shirts and ball caps now. Seahawks by 8.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!