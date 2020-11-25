The Picker: On Thanksgiving, keep the peace by turning on (and turning up) the games

Three observations before this week’s picks:

1, It’s a struggle to keep track of who’s on the OKC roster following the big NBA swap meet.

When the smoke clears, Thunder assets may include Billy Paultz, the young man from Serbia and a survivalist-inspired stockpile of draft picks. Draft picks are like green stamps (remember them?) in that they’re only worth something if you exchange them for something you need. For instance, no one needs a bread box. A loaf of bread isn’t so valuable that it requires a fortress.

2, Pro football is more interesting than the college version because college ball, in the playoff era, has fallen into a rut where you see mostly the same faces in contention every season.

Hasn’t college ball always kind of been like that?

Yes, but now it seems worse than ever. Maybe the best recruits have been fooled into thinking they can only play for a ring if they consider a half dozen schools.

3, It’s Thanksgiving week. Perhaps relatives are visiting. If there has ever been a year to turn on a game and turn up the volume as loud as it can go so no one can talk politics, this is it. Preserve the peace. Play ball.

The Picks