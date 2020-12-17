The Picker: On conference championship weekend, here's the best job in football

Barring a special bowl edition, this is likely the last Picker column of the season. Let’s ask and answer three questions before dishing the goods on selected conference championship games:

1, Can you point out anything odd that has flown under the radar amid all the strangeness of 2020?

The assumption was Mississippi State, after hiring the former Washington State and Texas Tech coach, would chew up unlimited acreage and sabotage the SEC's defensive culture. Instead, every other team sabotaged the SEC's defensive culture. Mississippi State is last in the SEC in first downs, next to last in scoring and one spot above next to last in total offense.

2, What’s the best job in college football? Is it Alabama? Is it Texas?

The best job in college football is fired coach. Auburn will pay its recently dismissed coach $21 million to NOT coach. The new American dream: Get fired for not winning enough games and you’ll never have to work another day in your life.

3, What will the Picker do in his (or her) spare time during the offseason?