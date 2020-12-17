The Picker: On conference championship weekend, here's the best job in football

Barring a special bowl edition, this is likely the last Picker column of the season. Let’s ask and answer three questions before dishing the goods on selected conference championship games:
1, Can you point out anything odd that has flown under the radar amid all the strangeness of 2020?
The assumption was Mississippi State, after hiring the former Washington State and Texas Tech coach, would chew up unlimited acreage and sabotage the SEC's defensive culture. Instead, every other team sabotaged the SEC's defensive culture. Mississippi State is last in the SEC in first downs, next to last in scoring and one spot above next to last in total offense.
2, What’s the best job in college football? Is it Alabama? Is it Texas?
The best job in college football is fired coach. Auburn will pay its recently dismissed coach $21 million to NOT coach. The new American dream: Get fired for not winning enough games and you’ll never have to work another day in your life.
3, What will the Picker do in his (or her) spare time during the offseason?
The Picker is thinking about writing a sequel to one of those movies on the romance channel. Let's check in with the happy couple a few years later. Why do you keep buying stuff we don’t need? The roll of toilet paper should always face this way. You just going to sit in that recliner and scratch yourself and watch games all day? Actually, yes.
The Picks
OU vs. Iowa State: Regardless of who wins in Arlington, is Louisiana the unofficial Big 12 champ? Cajuns opened the season with a 17-point road win over Big 12 top seed Iowa State. In this rematch game, Sooners have players available who didn't participate in Oct. 3 loss to Cyclones. Maybe the difference? OU by 3.
TU vs. Cincinnati: Did Cincy dodge TU last week? It’s like (different sport) Eric Coley was staring the Bearcats down all over again. Hurricane enthusiasts are convinced the league is giving Cincy too much benefit of the doubt, but, during a pandemic, it’s difficult to argue with safety first. Big stakes here for unbeaten Cincy? Not really. The folks on the alleged playoff committee have shown they are never going to invite Rudolph to play in the reindeer games. Bearcats by 6.
Clemson vs. Notre Dame: Conference denier Notre Dame winning a conference championship seems about as 2020 as you can get. Irish by 2.
Support Local Journalism
Alabama vs. Florida: The Florida coach was asked about one of his players drawing a costly penalty Saturday for hurling the shoe of an LSU player. The coach, ahem, said it was a “football move” instead of a taunt. The Picker doesn’t want to be so harsh as to call the coach a liar, but his birth certificate might say he was carved by Geppetto. Bama by 24.
Northwestern vs. Ohio State: Conferences will absolutely follow rules written in black and white, at least until an opportunity for green ($$$) comes along. That, folks is how Ohio State became eligible to participate in the Big Ten title game. Nebraska, which couldn’t get a sniff when it wanted rules bent, probably loves the Big Ten less each day. Come home to the Big 12 and join us in giving Texas the stink-eye. Buckeyes by 21.
Louisiana vs. Coastal Carolina: When Sun Belt title game participants met in the regular season, the game was this close: One yard separated them in the final stats and the outcome was decided by a field goal with four seconds left. Money-saving sobriety test: It's impossible for an intoxicated person to say "Chanticleers." Cajuns by 1.
The Pros
Sunday
49ers at Cowboys: Kids, be sure and ask grandpa if Cowboys-49ers was once a big rivalry and, while you’re at it, ask him to stop sharing stuff on social media without first checking to see if it’s accurate. Wanting your fantasy to be true is not the same thing as truth. San Fran by 3.
Chiefs at Saints: The Chiefs are so loaded that, if they fail to repeat, someone should get fired in Texas. Texas? Sure. If Texas (see current events) can meddle in the affairs of other states, then the street runs both ways. Chiefs by 7.
Eagles at Cardinals: The NFC East finally opted in. That’s bad news for Dallas, which should’ve acted interested before other teams began trending upward. A QB switch woke up the Eagles, but the coach earned goofy points because, after the game, he refused to acknowledge the new starting QB is keeping the job. C'mon, man. People have eyes. Don’t expect fans to un-see results. Philly by 1.
Monday
Steelers at Bengals: Steelers are chasing history as the most limited team ever to start 11-0. Offense, done well, should look fun. Pittsburgh’s offense (three yards and a cloud of drops) looks as fun as being ordered to pick out a switch for a whipping. Should there be corporal punishment? Should TV viewers be punished with this as a Monday night offering? Steelers by 11.
View from the sidelines: Baylor at No. 11 Oklahoma
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
121020-tul-spt-emigblog Sooners
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
120920-tul-spt-emigcolumn Sooners
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Ditch the feeling of disconnection by being in the know.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!