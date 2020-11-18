The Picker: On Bedlam week, OU can win this way and OSU can win that way

Tulane at Tulsa: Let’s see if the folks who vote on All-America squads have enough guts to make Tulsa’s Z-Man a first-teamer. Ideally, football honors should be about production instead of having a brand name on the jersey. Related subject: The only people who should cast All-America or all-conference votes for offensive lineman should be coaches. Anybody else grading (or pretending to grade) film of blockers? Hurricane by 6.

OSU at OU: Remember the good old days when Bedlam was the most divisive thing in the state? Now ya’ll can’t even agree on whether we should try to help each other be safe. Doctors in other states are probably asking this question: Have you traveled to Oklahoma in the last 30 days? OSU, which should be unbeaten, has been more consistent than OU and better at handling adversity (hasn’t blinked when key players were hurt). However, OU seems more prone to light up a scoreboard. If Sooners win, it could be by a decent margin. If Cowboys win, it will be close. O-State by 3.