The Picker: Maybe this is the problem at Texas?

The Picker asked and answered questions for your benefit:

Dear Picker: Some characters in the media say mean things about my team and they won’t give my team enough credit.

Answer: Play better. Playing better solves most things.

Dear Picker: Texas reportedly made a run at the former Ohio State coach and he doesn’t want the current coach’s job. Are Longhorn fans delusional in thinking they can throw money at their problems and hire anyone they want?

Answer: Maybe that sense of entitlement trickles down and is part of the problem in Austin.

Dear Picker: Do you ever get jealous?

Answer: The Picker wishes he (or she) would have come up with the “Mormons vs. mullets” slogan for the hastily arranged BYU-Coastal Carolina game last week. Genius.

Dear Picker: What’s up with the high-scoring games in the SEC and the low-scoring games in the Big 12?