The Picker: Maybe this is the problem at Texas?

Dear Picker: Some characters in the media say mean things about my team and they won’t give my team enough credit.
Answer: Play better. Playing better solves most things.
Dear Picker: Texas reportedly made a run at the former Ohio State coach and he doesn’t want the current coach’s job. Are Longhorn fans delusional in thinking they can throw money at their problems and hire anyone they want?
Answer: Maybe that sense of entitlement trickles down and is part of the problem in Austin.
Dear Picker: Do you ever get jealous?
Answer: The Picker wishes he (or she) would have come up with the “Mormons vs. mullets” slogan for the hastily arranged BYU-Coastal Carolina game last week. Genius.
Dear Picker: What’s up with the high-scoring games in the SEC and the low-scoring games in the Big 12?
Answer: You build your team to achieve success within your own neighborhood. Offenses had to evolve, or else, in the SEC because the defenses were so sturdy. And defenses had to evolve, or else, in the Big 12 because offenses were having their way. It’s an action and reaction thing. Or, maybe it’s as simple as QB play got better in the SEC and worse in the Big 12. Which league has Heisman candidates this year?
Dear Picker: Can you think of a worse job than restroom attendant?
Answer: Teammate of James Harden.
Dear Picker: What would you like to say about “personal responsibility?”
Answer: Will elected officials decide football players should have the freedom to remove face masks from their helmets?
The Picks
OU at West Virginia: Will OU be a two-loss or three-loss team when facing Iowa State in the Big 12 title game? There’s your hype ad for the regular season finale. Hey, broadcast network people: Give credit and play some dramatic music in the background if you steal this. Sooners by 5.
OSU at Baylor: The vibe seems peculiar at O-State, where Cowboys have gone from playing for high stakes to playing for a "been there, done that" badge. Erase Kansas squads from the schedule and Baylor is winless, but Bears were surprisingly game against OU. This, like a Sandler movie, could go either way. Bears by 3.
Alabama at Arkansas: Remember the Southwest Conference? Good times. Tide by 33.
UNC at Miami: It’s no fun when Miami is medium good. Either be great and behave badly so we can dislike you or be garbage so we can ignore you. Nobody wants to watch a Bond movie where the villain is a serial jaywalker. Canes by 7.
USC at UCLA: Is the Pac-whatever even playing this season? Doesn’t seem like it. West coast games are usually two hours behind us. This year, it’s two months. It’s mid-December and USC has completed four games! Bruins by 1.
The Pros
Thursday
Patriots at Rams: Strangely, Rams scored only three points when these teams collided in a Super Bowl two seasons ago. But, counting playoff games, the Rams scored 30 or more points 13 times that season. Hmmm. Too late to go back and check for hidden cameras? Rams by 10.
Sunday
Cowboys at Bengals: Who has the better replacement QB? The Bengals or the team with the Bengals’ old passer? Hey, when you’re this bad, you look for any subplot to generate interest. Cowboys by 8.
Chiefs at Dolphins: Miami tanked last season and already has evolved enough to crawl out of the tank. The porpoise of this game is to find out where Dolphins are in the food chain. Chiefs by 3.
Monday
Ravens at Browns: In games against the Ravens and Steelers earlier this season, Browns lost 38-6 and 38-7, respectively. This is not what people want to hear in red dirt country, but maybe slow the roll on the Cleveland bandwagon (again) until Browns show they are better than the third wheel in the division. Ravens by 6.
