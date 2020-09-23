The Picker: Avoid aggravation, embrace that football won't be 'fair' in 2020

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three thoughts from the Picker before delving into the games:

1, If the Browns QB and the Cardinals QB returned to Norman with eligibility remaining, who gets the start? You know the answer, even though one had to wait for the other to graduate before being handed the keys.

2, If there are cancellations and not everyone plays the same number of games, how do you decide who is most deserving of playing in conference championship games or playoff games? Somebody is going to get hosed. Fans will cry foul, and maybe they’ll have a valid reason, but there’s just no way for this season to be “fair.” Come to grips with that now and save yourself some aggravation down the road.

3, In this age of change, here’s one that should be made: It’s time for ball coaches to get out of the business of saying “this player can be interviewed, but you can’t talk to him, him or him.”

A human doesn't need permission to speak to another human, period, as long as both parties are willing and you go through the proper channels. Pretty much every player is talking on social media anyway, so the toothpaste has been out of the tube for a while. Free advice: Let go of the things you can’t (or shouldn’t) control. Be safe and make first downs.

The Picks