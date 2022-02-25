The moment that set OU slugger Lauren Chamberlain on a path to history

“A woman amongst girls,” Gasso said. “She also had a long swing, and she brought that here.”

Chamberlain hit well enough against inferior competition her first fall semester at OU that coaches backed off trying to tinker too much. Then came spring, specifically that experience against Georgia at the Cathedral City Classic in Palm Springs, California, and the sudden, scary reality check that when elite-level Division I pitchers threw inside, that long swing wouldn’t allow her to catch up.

“I was finally like, ‘All right, Coach MacKay, let’s do this,’” Chamberlain said. “ ‘Whatever you need to fix with me, fix it.’ ”

“The greatest decision Lauren ever made,” Gasso said. “A lot of superstars will come in and say, ‘This is how I swing. This is who I am.’ Well, she knew it wasn’t going to work. They were throwing it by her. So she made a change.

“You can be bullheaded, or you can surrender. She surrendered.”

Chamberlain checked into the workshop.