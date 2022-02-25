The moment that set OU slugger Lauren Chamberlain on a path to history

Editor's note: On Friday, Sooner slugger Jocelyn Alo has two games to break Lauren Chamberlain's all-time NCAA home run record. Here's a profile on Chamberlain from 2015 for an interesting look back at the OU softball legend.
NORMAN — Lauren Chamberlain’s quest to become college softball’s all-time home run hitter began at a park called Big League Dreams. That seems about right.
What’s odd is that Chamberlain took a collar that day, the first 0-for-4 of her Oklahoma career that was 12 games old at the time. Two strikeouts and two infield pop-ups against Georgia.
“I clearly remember thinking, ‘This has never happened to me before,’ ” Chamberlain said. “‘I’m trying to make an adjustment but I don’t know what adjustment to make. This is too fast. This is a whole new world.’”
What happened next changed the course of history.
Chamberlain enters OU’s game at Texas at 4:30 p.m. Friday with 88 career homers, two shy of the NCAA record set by UCLA’s Stacey Nuveman from 1997-2002. The Sooners (33-5) have 16 more regular-season games before an NCAA regional, a potential super regional and a possible Women’s College World Series.
It’s not whether Chamberlain will break the record, but by how much.
“You put a bat in her hands and she does special things,” said Nuveman, now associate head coach at San Diego State. “I mean, she can mishit a home run. She could close her eyes and hit three.”
“She’s hit bombs in practice that have to be close to 400 feet,” OU outfielder Erin Miller said. “You just don’t see hitters do what she’s doing.”
“We have the Babe Ruth of softball in an Oklahoma jersey,” Sooners coach Patty Gasso said.
All such legends spring from a source. Let’s return to Feb. 25, 2012, and that 0-for-4, to discover where it began for Chamberlain.
She was something of a freshman phenom already, having hit four homers in her first seven games. But she hadn’t faced a team like No. 13 Georgia or a pitcher like the Bulldogs’ Morgan Montemayor, who was coming off a 27-win season.
“The scouting reports were out on Lauren at that point,” OU hitting coach Tripp MacKay said. “Her power was to the opposite field, so pitchers busted her in.”
Chamberlain had some of the quickest hands Gasso had ever seen, even as a high school freshman.
“A woman amongst girls,” Gasso said. “She also had a long swing, and she brought that here.”
Chamberlain hit well enough against inferior competition her first fall semester at OU that coaches backed off trying to tinker too much. Then came spring, specifically that experience against Georgia at the Cathedral City Classic in Palm Springs, California, and the sudden, scary reality check that when elite-level Division I pitchers threw inside, that long swing wouldn’t allow her to catch up.
“I was finally like, ‘All right, Coach MacKay, let’s do this,’” Chamberlain said. “ ‘Whatever you need to fix with me, fix it.’ ”
“The greatest decision Lauren ever made,” Gasso said. “A lot of superstars will come in and say, ‘This is how I swing. This is who I am.’ Well, she knew it wasn’t going to work. They were throwing it by her. So she made a change.
“You can be bullheaded, or you can surrender. She surrendered.”
Chamberlain checked into the workshop.
“You have the bat speed and you’re gonna hit the ball far,” MacKay remembers telling her. “We just need to shorten your swing, get the bat to stay through the ball, get good backspin on it, and get the ball to lift more. The ball’s gotta fly correctly.”
About a week later, Chamberlain caught MacKay in the dugout before an at-bat and said: “I’m going to show you short.”
“OK, prove it,” the coach replied. “Chop the ball off home plate.”
Well …
“She shortened up … and hit an absolute bomb to left field,” MacKay said. “That’s the one swing I remember. “We pretty much transitioned in 10 days. It was the fastest transition I’ve ever seen in a hitter. I thought, ‘OK, that’s going to work for her.’
“You get a really good athlete with that kind of bat speed and that mindset, and they take to fundamentals you give them, it’s really fun to watch.”
Chamberlain finished her freshman season with a Big 12 Conference-record 30 homers. She hit an NCAA-best 30 as a sophomore to help OU win the national championship.
“That’s when it became obvious,” Nuveman said of her record. “It was only a matter of when she would break it.”
Injuries limited Chamberlain to 12 homers last year, but she is fit again. She has 16 homers and ranks among the national top 10 in home runs, slugging, walks, runs and on-base percentage.
Ask her for a favorite among her 88 career homers, Chamberlain mentions the 11th-inning game-winner against Tennessee in the 2013 WCWS championship series.
“I was halfway delirious by the time I hit it,” she laughed. “When we watch it back on film, seeing the reaction from my teammates …”
Play it back and you see Lady Vols hurler Ellen Renfroe shaded her pitch inside. Chamberlain wasn’t jammed, though. She didn’t swing and miss or pop up. She whistled her bat through the ball and sent it soaring over the left field fence. OU, in the discussion among greatest teams of all-time, continued its march to history.
So did Chamberlain.
NCAA DI all-time home runs list
|Player
|School
|Years
|Home runs
|Stacey Nuveman
|UCLA
|1997-2002
|90
|Lauren Chamberlain
|OU
|2012-15
|87
|Stacie Chambers
|Arizona
|2008-2011
|87
|Leah Braatz
|Arizona
|1994-1998
|85
|Laura Espinoza
|Arizona
|1992-1995
|85
Guerin Emig 918-581-8355